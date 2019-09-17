Steelers acquire DB Fitzpatrick from Dolphins for draft picks

FILE PHOTO: Sep 15, 2019; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (29) against the New England Patriots during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Minkah Fitzpatrick got his wish, and the Miami Dolphins landed another first-round pick in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Tuesday.

Fitzpatrick was traded to the Steelers for a 2020 first-round pick, a 2020 fifth-round pick and a 2021 sixth-round pick . As part of the return, the Steelers also will get the Dolphins’ 2020 fourth-round pick and a 2021 seventh-round pick.

The 0-2 Dolphins have traded multiple starters for draft selections since breaking training camp and appear to be full steam ahead on a rebuild under first-year general manager Chris Grier and first-time head coach Brian Flores.

“We are very excited to add Minkah to our defense,” Steelers general manager and vice president Kevin Colbert said in a statement. “We had him rated very high during the 2018 NFL draft process and we thought that he could be an impact player in this league.”

Fitzpatrick, 22, requested a trade because his role changed week to week under Flores, including playing strong safety. Fitzpatrick was critical of the team’s plan to play him as an in-the-box defender instead of in coverage.

The Steelers will have Fitzpatrick under contract for the rest of this season and three more, should they choose, and at below-market rates for a highly regarded defensive back. Fitzpatrick has salaries of $1.9 million in 2020, $2.7 million in 2021 and a fifth-year option in 2022.

Miami is setting itself up to be a major player in upcoming drafts. The Dolphins have three first-round picks and two second-rounders in 2020. They also have two first-rounders and two second-rounders in 2021.

—Field Level Media