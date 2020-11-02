Steelers acquire LB Williamson from Jets

FILE PHOTO: Nov 1, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) is tackled by New York Jets inside linebacker Avery Williamson (54) during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Avery Williamson is set to join the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers, who acquired the linebacker from the winless New York Jets on Monday.

The Steelers announced the trade Monday morning, pending the results of Williamson’s physical later in the day.

Per the Steelers, Pittsburgh receives the Jets’ seventh-round selection in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Jets get Pittsburgh’s fifth-round pick in the same draft.

Williamson made six starts for the Jets in 2020.

He has 81 starts and 14.5 sacks in his six seasons with the Jets and Tennessee Titans.

Williamson recorded 59 tackles, 36 solo, with one interception in 2020.

Williamson was the Titans’ fifth-round pick in 2014 out of Kentucky.