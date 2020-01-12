Schedule for the 2020 NFL playoffs

(Reuters) - The National Football League (NFL) playoff schedule after the first divisional round game on Sunday (seeds precede teams):
Saturday, Jan 4
AFC-4-Houston Texans 22, 5-Buffalo Bills 19 overtime
AFC-6-Tennessee Titans 20, 3-New England Patriots 13
Sunday, Jan 5
NFC-6-Minnesota Vikings 26, 3-New Orleans Saints 20 overtime
NFC-5-Seattle Seahawks 17, Philadelphia Eagles 9
Saturday, Jan 11
NFC-6-1-San Francisco 49ers 27, 6-Minnesota Vikings 10
AFC-6-Tennessee Titans at 1-Baltimore Ravens, 0115 GMT Jan 12 (8:15 p.m. ET)
Sunday, Jan 12
AFC-4-Texans at 2-Kansas City Chiefs, 2005 GMT (3:05 p.m. ET)
NFC-5-Seattle Seahawks at 2-Green Bay Packers, 2340 GMT (6:40 p.m. ET)
Sunday, Jan 19
AFC Championship, 2005 GMT (3:05 p.m. ET)
NFC Championship, 2340 GMT (6:40 p.m. ET)
Sunday, Feb 2 at Miami
AFC champion vs NFC champion, 2330 GMT (6:30 p.m. ET)
Reporting by Gene Cherry in Salvo, North Carolina; Editing by Cynthia Osterman