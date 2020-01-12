Schedule for the 2020 NFL playoffs

(Reuters) - The National Football League (NFL) playoff schedule after the first divisional round game on Sunday (seeds precede teams):

WILD CARD ROUND

Saturday, Jan 4

AFC-4-Houston Texans 22, 5-Buffalo Bills 19 overtime

AFC-6-Tennessee Titans 20, 3-New England Patriots 13

Sunday, Jan 5

NFC-6-Minnesota Vikings 26, 3-New Orleans Saints 20 overtime

NFC-5-Seattle Seahawks 17, Philadelphia Eagles 9

DIVISIONAL ROUND

Saturday, Jan 11

NFC-6-1-San Francisco 49ers 27, 6-Minnesota Vikings 10

AFC-6-Tennessee Titans at 1-Baltimore Ravens, 0115 GMT Jan 12 (8:15 p.m. ET)

Sunday, Jan 12

AFC-4-Texans at 2-Kansas City Chiefs, 2005 GMT (3:05 p.m. ET)

NFC-5-Seattle Seahawks at 2-Green Bay Packers, 2340 GMT (6:40 p.m. ET)

CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Sunday, Jan 19

AFC Championship, 2005 GMT (3:05 p.m. ET)

NFC Championship, 2340 GMT (6:40 p.m. ET)

SUPER BOWL

Sunday, Feb 2 at Miami

AFC champion vs NFC champion, 2330 GMT (6:30 p.m. ET)