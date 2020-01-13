Schedule for the 2020 NFL playoffs

(Reuters) - The National Football League (NFL) playoff schedule after first game of Sunday’s divisional round games. (seeds precede teams):
Saturday, Jan 4
AFC-4-Houston Texans 22, 5-Buffalo Bills 19 overtime
AFC-6-Tennessee Titans 20, 3-New England Patriots 13
Sunday, Jan 5
NFC-6-Minnesota Vikings 26, 3-New Orleans Saints 20 overtime
NFC-5-Seattle Seahawks 17, 4-Philadelphia Eagles 9
Saturday, Jan 11
NFC-1-San Francisco 49ers 27, 6-Minnesota Vikings 10
AFC-6-Tennessee Titans 28, 1-Baltimore Ravens 12
Sunday, Jan 12
AFC-2-Kansas City Chiefs 51, 4-Houston Texans 31
NFC-5-Seattle Seahawks at 2-Green Bay Packers, 2340 GMT (6:40 p.m. ET)
Sunday, Jan 19
AFC Championship: 6-Tennessee Titans at 2-Kansas City Chiefs , 2005 GMT (3:05 p.m. ET)
NFC Championship: Seattle-Green Bay winner at 1-San Francisco 49ers, 2340 GMT (6:40 p.m. ET)
Sunday, Feb 2 at Miami
AFC champion vs NFC champion, 2330 GMT (6:30 p.m. ET)
Reporting by Gene Cherry in Salvo, North Carolina; Editing by Cynthia Osterman, Christian Schmollinger and Toby Davis