Mahomes leads Chiefs past Titans and into Super Bowl

(Reuters) - Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes broke the Tennessee Titans’ backs with a dazzling 27-yard first-half touchdown run as the Chiefs overcame a 10-0 deficit to win the American Football Conference title game 35-24 and return to the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 seasons on Sunday.

Jan 19, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates after beating the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Mahomes, who also threw three touchdown passes, gave the Chiefs their first lead at 21-17 with the tackle-breaking run with 11 seconds left in the opening half.

They went on to dominate the second half and grab a spot in the Feb. 2 Super Bowl in Miami against the winner of the San Francisco 49ers-Green Bay Chiefs game later on Sunday.

Kansas City had not been to the title game since January 1970 when they defeated the Minnesota Vikings 23-7 in the fourth Super Bowl.

Tennessee, the surprise of the playoffs with a sixth seed, scored the game’s first 10 points on a field goal and Derrick Henry’s four-yard run.

But the Chiefs, as they had in overcoming the Houston Texans’ 24-0 advantage last weekend, rallied behind their super quarterback.

Mahomes’ toss to wide receiver Tyreek Hill on a jet sweep brought the Chiefs within 10-7 before Tennessee scored on a one-yard pass from Ryan Tannehill to Dennis Kelly.

The Chiefs rolled for the next 28 points.

Hill caught 20-yard pass from Mahomes and the quarterback added his key touchdown run.

Damien Williams then rushed into the end zone on a three-run and Mahomes threw his third touchdown on the game on a 60-yard play to Sammy Watkins.

Tennessee finally broke the ice on Tannehill’s 22-yard pass to Anthony Firkser with four minutes left, but it was too late for the Titans.