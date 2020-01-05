Texans pull out wild card playoff win over Bills in overtime

Jan 4, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back Taiwan Jones (34) runs the ball against Buffalo Bills middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49) during overtime in the AFC Wild Card NFL Playoff game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Houston Texans’ Ka’imi Fairbairn kicked a 28-yard field goal in overtime to clinch a 22-19 win over the Buffalo Bills in a classic AFC wild card playoff game on Saturday.

Texans’ quarterback Deshaun Watson escaped an almost certain sack to hit Taiwan Jones with a 34-yard pass at the Buffalo 10-yard line to set up the winning points in the game at Houston.

Stephen Hauschka’s 47-yard field goal with five seconds left in regulation had tied the score for Buffalo at 19-19 and forced overtime.

Buffalo started the contest with 16 consecutive first-half points behind quarterback Josh Allen before Watson brought Houston back with 19 points in a row.

The Texans, 10-6 in the regular season, will play either the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens or Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round next weekend.

Defending Super Bowl champions the New England Patriots will meet the Tennessee Titans in Saturday’s second playoff game.