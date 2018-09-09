FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Sports News
September 9, 2018 / 1:46 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Injury roundup: Panthers TE Olsen to play, Patriots RB Michel out

1 Min Read

Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen will play in Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys .

FILE PHOTO - Aug 24, 2018; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (88) talks with an official at the beginning of the third quarter against the New England Patriots at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

A team official told NFL Network on Sunday morning that Olsen is good to go. He was added to the injury report on Saturday and was listed as questionable with a back injury.

With the Panthers already thin at the position, losing Olsen likely would lead to major alterations in the team’s game plan against the Cowboys, who visit Bank of America Stadium for the regular-season opener on Sunday.

Ian Thomas likely would get more reps if Olsen is limited by the injury.

FILE PHOTO - Jan 6, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Sony Michel (1) speaks during media day at Philips Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Patriots rookie RB Michel out vs. Texans

First-round pick Sony Michel will not play against the Houston Texans.

Michel was limited this week in practice by a nagging knee injury.

Without Michel, Rex Burkhead is likely to play additional reps.

—Field Level Media

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.