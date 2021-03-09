NFL: Cowboys, QB Prescott agree new contract

FILE PHOTO: Sep 27, 2020; Seattle, Washington, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) passes against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at CenturyLink Field. / Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

(Reuters) - The Dallas Cowboys said on Monday they had agreed terms on a new contract with quarterback Dak Prescott, ending nearly two years of negotiations between the parties.

Terms of the deal were not made public, but ESPN, citing sources, reported that it was a four-year, $160 million deal including $126 million guaranteed.

Prescott got off to a sensational start last season before suffering a gruesome injury in Week 5, fracturing and dislocating his right ankle.

The 27-year-old, who was selected by the Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2016 draft, is expected to be fully recovered by the start of next season.

“When your little brother gets the call,” Prescott’s brother Tad posted on Twitter with a photo of the two men hugging.

“Let’s go @dak time to win the @dallascowboys a Super Bowl.”

The Cowboys said the team would hold a news conference about the signing on Wednesday.