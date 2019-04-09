NFL releases 2019 preseason schedule

FILE PHOTO: Dec 31, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos running back De'Angelo Henderson (33) dives for a touchdown against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Kenneth Acker (25) and cornerback Keith Reaser (40) in the second quarter at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL released the 65-game 2019 preseason schedule Tuesday, kicking off with the Hall of Fame game between the Denver Broncos and Atlanta Falcons on Aug. 1 in Canton, Ohio.

After the Broncos-Falcons clash (NBC, 8 p.m. ET), there are four nationally televised games scheduled for Week 2 of the preseason and three more for Week 3.

The Week 2 slate includes the Oakland Raiders at Arizona Cardinals (ESPN, 8 p.m.) on Thursday, Aug. 15, and the New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Chargers (CBS, 4 p.m.) on Sunday, Aug. 18.

Week 3 action includes the Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins (FOX, 8 p.m.) on Thursday, Aug. 22, and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Tennessee Titans (NBC, 8 pm.) on Sunday, Aug. 25.

The Dallas Cowboys will face the Los Angeles Rams in Honolulu on Aug. 17, the NFL’s first preseason contest at Aloha Stadium since 1976.

The Super Bowl LIII champion New England Patriots will square off against the New York Giants in the preseason finale for the 15th straight season.

Specific dates and times for the remaining games will be released later this offseason.

