Report: RB Pressley suspended two games by NFL

Former Arizona Hotshots running back Jhurell Pressley is facing a two-game suspension by the NFL for “a pending issue,” according to a report by the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport added that Pressley is scheduled for workouts next week with two unnamed teams.

In eight weeks of action in the AAF, Pressley led the league in rushing, with 96 carries for 431 yards and one touchdown.

He entered the NFL in 2016 as an undrafted free agent out of New Mexico and signed with the Minnesota Vikings. He had stints with the Green Bay Packers, Atlanta Falcons, Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Giants before joining the AAF.

