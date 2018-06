The NFL announced this week that it will hold the Pro Bowl in Orlando for a third straight season.

Jan 28, 2018; Orlando, FL, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) scores a touchdown against Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback A. J. Bouye (21) in the first half in the 2018 NFL Pro Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

The league held a third-year option for its annual all-star event.

The Jan. 27, 2019 game will be held at Camping World Stadium on Jan. 27 and televised on ESPN. The same stadium has averaged 56,000 attendees for the past two Pro Bowls.

—Field Level Media