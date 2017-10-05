FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NFL: Fan's racial slurs led to his obscene gesture, Pryor
October 5, 2017 / 5:06 PM / 15 days ago

NFL: Fan's racial slurs led to his obscene gesture, Pryor

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The Sports Xchange) - Washington Redskins wide receiver Terrelle Pryor wrote on social media that he was called a racial slur, prompting him to make an obscene gesture toward the crowd as he exited the field at Monday night’s game in Kansas City.

Oct 2, 2017; Kansas City, MO, USA; Washington Redskins wide receiver Terrelle Pryor Sr. (11) catches a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The postgame exchange was caught on video of a fan shouting non-racial obscenities, with Pryor returning verbal fire and flipping his middle finger.

Pryor was restrained by Redskins strength and conditioning coach Chad Englehart before continuing to the locker room.

The 28-year-old Pryor said he was initially put off by a fan calling him the “N-word” during the Redskins’ 29-20 loss. He insisted on Instagram that he was called the racial slur “several times to the point where an NFL employee had to step to me and stand by me the whole game from second quarter on is the exact reason why guys are kneeling during the anthem.”

Pryor, for the record, stood for the national anthem. He did, however, offer an apology on social media.

“I do apologize to my teammates and the organization,” Pryor wrote. “But at some point you keep calling us The N word ... we going to start acting up. #straightlikethat.”

Editing by Steve Keating in Toronto.

