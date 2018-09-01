NFL notebook: Rams, Donald agree to record-setting deal

Defensive tackle Aaron Donald and the Los Angeles Rams have finally reached agreement on a long-term extension, and the All-Pro was on the field for workouts Friday afternoon.

FILE PHOTO - NFL Football - Los Angeles Rams vs Arizona Cardinals - NFL International Series - Twickenham Stadium, London, Britain - October 22, 2017 LA Rams' Aaron Donald (L) celebrates after sacking Arizona Cardinals' Carson Palmer Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

According to multiple reports, the deal is for six years and $135 million. Donald, 27, reportedly will receive a $40 million signing bonus and $87 million in guaranteed money.

The deal makes Donald the highest-paid defensive player in history at an annual average just over $22 million. Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller previously led all NFL defenders at $19 million annually.

Donald, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, earned just over $10.1 million from 2014-17, combined, and is due $6.9 million this season, the fifth-year option of his rookie deal. The 27-year-old has made the Pro Bowl in each of his four seasons and has three first-team All-Pro nods.

—Holdout pass rusher Khalil Mack broke his weeks-long silence, but a three-word Twitter post might not be a sign of progress toward a new deal with the Oakland Raiders.

Mack, who is holding out for a long-term contract, does not plan to report to the team without a deal, according to reports. Coach Jon Gruden and Mack are not in contact, and the Raiders are reportedly willing to trade Mack for draft-pick compensation.

Responding to a tweet from The Athletic, Mack posted “I miss it.” Quarterback Derek Carr responded to Mack on the same string, “I miss you.” Carr also posted a video from a previous season of a postgame hug with Mack.

—With quarterback Jameis Winston suspended the first three games of the season for violating the league’s personal conduct policy, Tampa Bay general manager Jason Licht will not commit to Winston starting in Week 4.

“I don’t think it’s fair to say right now that he’s going to be the guy,” Licht said while speaking on the Bucs’ broadcast on Thursday night on WFLA-TV.

Ryan Fitzpatrick, who turns 36 in November, won two of three starts filling in for an injured Winston in 2017. He is expected to lead the team against division rival New Orleans in Week 1, followed by games against Philadelphia and Pittsburgh.

—Raiders cornerback Daryl Worley is facing a four-game suspension without pay because of his offseason arrest, ESPN is reporting.

Worley was arrested on April 15 when he was a member of the Philadelphia Eagles. The arrest occurred a little more than a month after he was acquired in a trade with the Carolina Panthers, and Philadelphia reacted by releasing Worley.

On June 18, Worley pleaded guilty to three misdemeanor charges — driving under the influence, carrying firearms in public and resisting arrest — and was sentenced to three days in jail. He received credit for time served.

—Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery was activated from the physically unable to perform list, but is not expected to play until Week 3.

Jeffery was on the PUP list recovering from surgery in February to repair a torn rotator cuff in his shoulder. Remaining on the PUP list would’ve erased Jeffery from the game-day roster for six weeks.

Aug 30, 2018; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (3) talks with wide receiver Mike Evans (13) before the start of a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

Doctors advised that Jeffery miss at least two games, per reports, but the team is optimistic he will be ready to play Week 3 vs. the Indianapolis Colts. The Eagles open the season Thursday against the Atlanta Falcons before visiting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2.

—Philadelphia coach Doug Pederson, after talking with key players, had a banner celebrating the team’s Super Bowl LII victory removed from the locker room.

Among the players was safety Malcolm Jenkins, who told The Athletic this week he was “well beyond celebrating last year’s accomplishments” and that he hated the banner being up.

“I got kind of annoyed looking at it every day,” said tackle Lane Johnson, per the team’s website. “Hey, we won one. It’s great. It’s terrific for the city, but as far as a new year, I think it’s good to be fresh with our approach.”

—A resolution on the NFL’s policy regarding the national anthem likely will not be settled before the start of the regular season, according to a report from ESPN.

However, both the NFL and the NFL Players Association have been “encouraged” by ongoing dialog on the subject, per ESPN. Members of the league’s executive committee and the NFLPA met earlier this week in East Rutherford, N.J., to discuss a policy or universal protocol for the national anthem.

President Donald Trump continues to speak up on his belief that all players should stand at attention during the anthem. Some owners, including Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys and Bob McNair of the Houston Texans, have strongly endorsed that position.

—The New York Jets likely will be without wide receiver Jermaine Kearse for their season opener against the Detroit Lions, according to the New York Daily News.

Kearse missed the final two preseason games and reportedly had a procedure to help repair his injured abdomen. Jets coach Todd Bowles said earlier this week that Kearse would be “day-to-day, week-to-week.”

—The Falcons acquired safety Jordan Richards from the New England Patriots for a draft pick, both teams announced. The draft choice is a conditional seventh-round pick in 2020, according to multiple media reports.

—The New Orleans Saints cut wide receiver Michael Floyd, a former first-round pick trying to revive his career. The Saints signed Floyd, 28, on Aug. 1, but coach Sean Payton clearly didn’t like the shape in which he reported to the team.

—The Eagles waived quarterbacks Christian Hackenberg and Joe Callahan, according to multiple reports. The Eagles will start the season with Carson Wentz, Nick Foles and Nate Sudfeld at quarterback.

—The Minnesota Vikings released troubled receiver Cayleb Jones s day after he was charged with felony theft and misdemeanor assault. Jones was arrested Tuesday after an alleged incident at a hotel in Eagan, Minn. He also was charged on Thursday with interfering with a 911 call in addition to the other two offenses.

—The Houston Texans waived wide receiver Braxton Miller, according to multiple reports. The Texans took Miller in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft. A former quarterback at Ohio State, the 25-year-old Miller has struggled in his pro career.

—The Texans also released punter Shane Lechler nine days before the start of what would be his 19th NFL season. Lechler, 42, is being replaced by undrafted rookie Trevor Daniel in a move that saves the Texans $1.4 million.

—The Dallas Cowboys have decided to release defensive end Kony Ealy, his agent tweeted. Ealy signed a one-year deal with the Cowboys in April.

—Field Level Media