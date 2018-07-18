Revis retires after 11 seasons in NFL

Once the most dominant cornerback in football, Darrelle Revis is calling it quits.

Sep 11, 2016; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) catches a pass in front of New York Jets corner back Darrelle Revis (24) during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The 11-year veteran and former shutdown corner is retiring from the NFL, he announced on Wednesday.

“For the past 11 years, it has truly been an honor to showcase one of my greatest gifts to the world,” he wrote on Instagram. “Today I am closing a chapter in my life that I once dreamed of as a kid and I am officially retiring from the National Football League.”

Revis, who turned 33 on Saturday, has 29 career interceptions in 11 NFL seasons — all but four coming in eight seasons with the Jets over two stints. He also played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2013) and New England Patriots (2014).

The Kansas City Chiefs released Revis in February, just 2 1/2 months after the Revis signed a two-year contract with the team. The cornerback played in five late-season games and had 11 tackles and also played in the postseason loss to the Tennessee Titans.

The seven-time Pro Bowler was out of football after experiencing a poor 2016 campaign with the New York Jets. The Chiefs came calling due to pass defense issues but Revis made minimal impact.

—Field Level Media