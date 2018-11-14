Ex-NFL player wielded sword during argument, N.J. police say

New Jersey police on Monday arrested former NFL player Charlie Rogers for wielding a sword during an argument at a youth basketball event Oct. 5, according to a report in the Asbury Park (N.J.) Press.

On Tuesday, the Press reported that Rogers turned himself in to the Aberdeen (N.J.) Police Department one day earlier. Rogers, 42, was charged with making terroristic threats, stalking and weapons offenses, but he was later released, the report said.

The Press also reported that Rogers was involved in a voicemail scandal in September. Rogers was fired from his job as an offensive coordinator at a New Jersey high school after it was discovered that he left a threatening voicemail for a youth football parent.

A Georgia Tech product, Rogers played in 67 games over five NFL seasons from 1999-2003, splitting time with the Seattle Seahawks, Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins.

His career totals included 67 tackles, three special teams return touchdowns and one reception for seven yards.