Romo seeking $10 million a year from CBS

Tony Romo could become the first football analyst to earn $10 million per year.

Sources told the Sporting News that Romo’s team is seeking a contract of “eight figures” to stay as the No. 1 football analyst at CBS. He is under contract to the network through the 2019 season at $4 million annually.

Romo, the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback, retired after the 2016 season and joined Jim Nantz in the booth at CBS in 2017, replacing Phil Simms.

In the 2018 postseason, the 38-year-old Romo became a star for his ability to assess the game situation and predict the plays coaches would call right before they did.

The day after the AFC championship game in January, when Romo seemed to be reading the minds of coaches Bill Belichick and Andy Reid, the New York Post reported that CBS likely would give Romo a “substantial” raise

The Post said John Madden, who bounced around the networks, earned $8 million. Troy Aikman is under contract to Fox for $7.5 million, and Jon Gruden made $6.5 million at ESPN for his appearance on “Monday Night Football” and other platforms before leaving to coach the Raiders, the Sporting News said.

