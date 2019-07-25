Report: First-rounders Bosa, Williams sign deals

The San Francisco 49ers and No. 2 overall pick Nick Bosa agreed Thursday to a four-year deal worth $33.55 million, multiple outlets reported.

Bosa received a $22.4 million signing bonus, according to spotrac.com.

The New York Jets also came to terms with defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (No. 3 overall) and the 49ers agreed to terms with second-round wide receiver Deebo Samuel, according to NFL Network.

They were the only remaining unsigned players from the 2019 NFL Draft class at the start of the day with Samuel being the final one to sign.

Bosa, 21, notched 17 1/2 sacks and 29 tackles for loss in 29 games with the Buckeyes.

Williams, 21, tallied 10 sacks and 26 tackles for loss in two seasons at Alabama.

Williams will receive 75 percent of his signing bonus now, with the other 25 percent deferred to next year, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Samuel, 23, caught 62 passes for 882 yards and 11 touchdowns last season at South Carolina.

