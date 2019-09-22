Agent: 'A few teams' interested in WR Brown

“A few teams” have reached out to express interest in free agent Antonio Brown since his release Friday by the New England patriots, according to the wide receiver’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus.

Sep 15, 2019; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown (17) warms up prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Rosenhaus told ESPN on Saturday he’s been in touch with a few teams, who “want information regarding (Brown’s) legal situation and the NFL investigation” into accusations against Brown of sexual assault and sending intimidating text messages.

ESPN reports that people around the league don’t expect any team to sign Brown until the league’s investigation is resolved.

The Patriots cut the controversial wideout on Friday afternoon, five days after Brown caught four passes for 56 yards and scored a touchdown in his debut with the team.

The NFL released a statement hours later in response to questions about Brown’s status.

“Our office is presently investigating multiple allegations, some of which are the subject of pending litigation,” the statement read, in part. “We have as yet made no findings regarding these issues. The investigation is ongoing and will be pursued vigorously and expeditiously.

“As long as Mr. Brown is a free agent, placement on the Commissioner’s exempt list is not appropriate. If he is signed by a club, such placement may become appropriate at any time depending on the status of the investigation. Upon the conclusion of the investigation, he may also be subject to discipline if the investigation finds that he has violated the law or league policies.”

Britney Taylor, Brown’s former trainer, filed a civil suit last week accusing him of three incidents of sexual assault or rape over a two-year period from 2017-18. According to multiple reports, the league met with Taylor for 10 hours on Monday, and a meeting with Brown was expected at some point.

On Thursday, Sports Illustrated reported that a female artist — who leveled claims earlier this week that Brown made unwanted sexual advances before firing her — contacted the NFL claiming the 31-year-old wide receiver sent her “intimidating and threatening” texts. On Friday, the woman’s attorney said the league had agreed to investigate the situation, and that the league had contacted the Patriots, who told Brown not to contact the woman any further.

In 10 NFL seasons (the first nine with Pittsburgh), Brown has 841 catches for 11,263 yards and 75 touchdowns. He is a seven-time Pro Bowl selection and four-time All-Pro.

—Field Level Media