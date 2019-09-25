Agent: WR Brown still wants to play

Antonio Brown’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, believes his client wants to continue his NFL career despite Brown’s tweet on Sunday morning that he would not be playing in the league anymore.

FILE PHOTO: Sep 15, 2019; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown (17) watches from the sidelines in the second half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. The Patriots defeated the Dolphins 43-0. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-

“I believe that Antonio wants to continue his career in the NFL,” Rosenhaus said on the “99 Problems” podcast with Warren Sapp, published Wednesday.

“It’s my hope, it’s Antonio’s hope, that he’ll be back playing as soon as possible,” Rosenhaus added.

Brown, who is being investigated by the NFL for accusations of sexual assault and sending intimidating text messages, was released by the New England Patriots on Friday, five days after his debut with the team. Rosenhaus told ESPN on Saturday that he’d been in touch with “a few” interested teams who were monitoring the NFL’s investigation.

Brown posted a series of tweets on Sunday, one of which said, “Will not be playing in the @NFL anymore,” and suggested that owners can cancel deals with players whenever they are inclined, and that the NFL Players’ Association does not hold them accountable.

Rosenhaus reiterated Wednesday that teams have interest in Brown, and he expects the wideout to continue playing.

“I have had discussions with a few teams that are very interested in him and want to know about his future and what’s going on with the NFL,” Rosenhaus said on the podcast. “Hopefully, when that is all resolved, Antonio will be able to continue his Hall of Fame career.

“... It’s a very difficult time for him, not playing. We expected him to be playing against the Jets on Sunday, so it’s tough for someone who loves the game not to be playing right now, and the hope is that we’ll cooperate with the NFL in its investigation and get him back with a team to continue this tremendous career he’s had.”

Rosenhaus also said that Brown’s decision to re-enroll at his alma mater, Central Michigan, via online courses should not be seen as a departure from football, saying, “I wouldn’t read too much into that.”

In 10 NFL seasons (the first nine with Pittsburgh), Brown has 841 catches for 11,263 yards and 75 touchdowns. He is a seven-time Pro Bowl selection and four-time All-Pro.

—Field Level Media