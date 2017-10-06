National Football League roundup

(The Sports Xchange) - Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was sacked by one of his sponsors on Thursday and his coach said he made a mistake.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) watches the game on the big screen from the sidelines during the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium.

Dannon has dropped Newton from its group of celebrity endorsers after he made a sexist remark during Wednesday’s press conference with beat reporters.

When asked a question from Jourdan Rodrigue of the Charlotte Observer, Newton smirked before saying, “It’s funny to hear a female talk about routes.”

Dannon apparently didn’t find the humor and promptly dropped Newton from its Oikos yogurt commercials. The 28-year-old had been featured in those commercials since 2015.

Meanwhile, Panthers coach Ron Rivera said he felt Newton didn’t handle the press conference question well.

“I think Cam made a mistake,” Rivera said. “I understand he had a conversation where he pretty much said he shouldn’t have said what he said. As far as I‘m concerned, what I’d like to do is talk about the Detroit Lions, who we play on Sunday.”

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski was inactive for Thursday night’s game at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

ESPN and the NFL Network, each citing sources, reported the standout tight end will miss the game due to a thigh injury.

Gronkowski was a full participant in practice Monday and Tuesday but was listed as limited in Wednesday’s practice session, which was a walkthrough for the Patriots (2-2).

Washington Redskins wide receiver Terrelle Pryor wrote on social media that he was called a racial slur, prompting him to make an obscene gesture toward the crowd as he exited the field at Monday night’s game in Kansas City.

The postgame exchange as caught on video showed a fan shouting obscenities, with Pryor returning verbal fire and flipping his middle finger. Pryor turned toward the fan, but was restrained by Redskins strength and conditioning coach Chad Englehart.

The NFL is reviewing all aspects of the incident, a league spokesman said Thursday, including what took place in the stands. Pryor said he was initially put off by a fan calling him the “N-word” during the Redskins’ 29-20 loss.

The Los Angeles Chargers waived rookie kicker Younghoe Koo and brought back veteran Nick Novak to replace him.

Koo, an undrafted free agent from Georgia Southern, missed half his six field goal attempts for the winless Chargers (0-4), including a pair with the game on the line in the first two weeks. Koo was the fourth South Korea-born person to play in the NFL.

Novak, 36, was cut by Houston at the end of preseason.

Defensive end Myles Garrett, the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft, is expected to make his professional debut Sunday against the New York Jets.

Garrett practiced on a limited basis Wednesday and Thursday and is finally ready to take the field for Cleveland, which is off to an 0-4 start.

Garrett was injured during a practice session on Sept. 6 when a teammate inadvertently fell on his ankle. He practiced for the first time since the incident on Sept. 29 but was held out of last week’s 31-7 drubbing by Cincinnati.

The Minnesota Vikings signed Stevan Ridley and placed fellow running back Dalvin Cook on injured reserve, the team announced.

Cook sustained a season-ending ACL tear in Sunday’s 14-7 loss to the Detroit Lions.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers promoted safety Isaiah Johnson from the practice squad ahead of Thursday’s game against the visiting New England Patriots.

The Buccaneers released defensive end Jacquies Smith to open the roster spot for Johnson, who could see action in place of fellow safeties T.J. Ward and Keith Tandy. Ward and Tandy are listed as doubtful to play for Tampa Bay (2-1) against New England (2-2) due to hip injuries.

Smith, who has yet to play this season, sustained a torn ACL in Week 1 of 2016 and missed the rest of that campaign.