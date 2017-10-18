National Football League roundup

(The Sports Xchange) - It appears as if the main thing to come out of Tuesday’s meeting between NFL players and owners was mutual respect.

Many owners acknowledged the players’ right to protest and what they are protesting about, and seem willing to effect change in whatever form that may take in their respective communities. The players seemed appeased by having the owners at least hear them out on these topics, and in the owners’ willingness to continue the conversation in later meetings.

Commissioner Roger Goodell, at the conclusion of the league’s fall meetings Wednesday afternoon, reiterated his stance that he hopes every player will stand for the national anthem. League bylaws state players “should” stand for the anthem, but no mandate to do so will be put into place, Goodell said Wednesday.

The NFL announced that the Dallas Cowboys will host next year’s draft with all three days taking place at AT&T Stadium.

The 2018 NFL Draft will be held April 26-28 at the Cowboys’ stadium in Arlington, Texas, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announced Wednesday at the owners meetings in New York. It will be the first time the event will take place inside an NFL stadium.

Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott said he appreciates the opportunity to return to the field after a New York federal judge granted him a temporary restraining order on his six-game suspension over domestic violence allegations.

The 22-year-old Elliott was not allowed to be at The Star, the Cowboys’ team headquarters, until a U.S. district judge in New York made his ruling Tuesday night

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Chris Long announced he is donating the rest of his 2017 salary to increase educational equality.

Long already donated his first six game checks this season to fund two scholarships for students in his hometown of Charlottesville, Va. Long and his wife, Megan, made that decision last month after a series of white supremacist rallies in his hometown led to violence in the streets in August.

The San Francisco 49ers will pay tribute to Dwight Clark, known for making “The Catch” from Joe Montana in one of the most iconic plays in NFL history.

The organization announced Wednesday that “Dwight Clark Day” at Levi’s Stadium which will take place on Sunday when the 49ers host the Dallas Cowboys.

In March, the 60-year-old Clark said in a statement he is battling amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS.

Arizona Cardinals running back Adrian Peterson was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week after an impressive debut with his new team.

Peterson, who was acquired from the New Orleans Saints last week, rushed for 134 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries in the Cardinals’ 38-33 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. This is the 32-year-old Peterson’s eighth career NFC offensive award.

The Cleveland Browns are going back to rookie DeShone Kizer at quarterback.

Kizer, who started the first five games, will return to the top spot after watching from the sidelines while Kevin Hogan threw for 130 yards and three interceptions in a 33-17 loss to Houston last week. Coach Hue Jackson wanted Kizer to get a different perspective by sitting out.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck is being shut down due to soreness in his surgically repaired right shoulder.

Luck, who has yet to take a snap this season and only recently returned to practice, is without a timetable for his return.