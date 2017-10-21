National Football League roundup

(The Sports Xchange) - The Green Bay Packers placed quarterback Aaron Rodgers on injured reserve Friday, one day after he underwent surgery to repair his broken right collarbone.

Rodgers was injured in the first quarter of last Sunday’s 23-10 loss at Minnesota after taking a hard hit from Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr.

Though the Packers placed Rodgers on IR, they still could bring him back after eight weeks and give him a chance to return for the Week 15 game at Carolina on Dec. 17.

Packers coach Mike McCarthy indicated that was one of the discussion points prior to the decision being announced.

Backup quarterback Brett Hundley will make his first NFL start on Sunday for the Packers, who are tied with the Vikings at 4-2 for first place in the NFC North.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers needed only to watch quarterback Jameis Winston throw footballs one day this week to know he is well enough to start Sunday’s game at Buffalo.

Winston, who suffered an AC joint sprain in his right throwing shoulder in last Sunday’s 38-33 loss at Arizona, took every rep with the first-team offense Friday -- the first day he had thrown passes since the injury.

Winston has not missed a start in 37 games in the NFL and has thrown all but 11 passes for the Bucs during that stretch.

In other Bucs’ injury news, middle linebacker Kwon Alexander will make his first start Sunday at Buffalo since aggravating a hamstring injury in the season opener against Chicago.

The Carolina Panthers ruled out middle linebacker Luke Kuechly for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears as he remained in the NFL’s concussion protocol.

Kuechly suffered a concussion in last Thursday night’s 28-23 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. He did not get clearance over the last week for practice, even though he was seen participating in some individual drills.

Kuechly missed three games in 2015 and six games last season after suffering concussions. Coach Ron Rivera said Kuechly is “progressing nicely through the protocol.”

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr did get fined by the NFL, but not for the offense some expected.

Barr drew considerable attention for the hit he put on Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers last Sunday, a blow that broke Rodgers’ collarbone, causing him to be placed on injured reserve Friday.

Apparently the NFL had no problem with that hit, however, because Barr was not fined for that. Rather Barr was fined $9,115 for head-butting Packers wide receiver Davante Adams, according to reports from multiple media outlets Friday.

Also, Vikings wide receiver Laquon Treadwell was fined of $24,309 for an illegal blindside block, according to the St. Paul Pioneer Press.

The Indianapolis Colts placed running back Robert Turbin on the injured reserve list after he suffered a dislocated left elbow in Monday night’s loss to the Tennessee Titans.

The 5-foot-10, 216-pound Turbin played in all six games (one start) for Indianapolis this season with 23 carries for 53 yards and one touchdown. He also caught nine passes for 56 yards.

Turbin, 27, was escorted to the locker room in the 36-22 loss on Monday after a 9-yard reception with 2:30 left in the game. He tried to brace himself with his left arm before he was tackled.

In a corresponding move, the Colts elevated running back Josh Ferguson to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.

The New York Giants ruled out defensive end Olivier Vernon for the third straight week and listed wide receiver Sterling Shepard as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Vernon (ankle), center Weston Richburg (concussion), linebackers Jonathan Casillas (neck) and Calvin Munson (quad) and running back Paul Perkins (ribs) were all ruled out by the team on Friday.

Shepard, who sat out last Sunday night’s win in Denver with an ankle injury, was a limited participant in practice throughout the week.