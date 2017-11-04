National Football League roundup

(The Sports Xchange) - A federal appeals court granted an administrative stay for suspended Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott on Friday, reinstating his eligibility for Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

FILE PHOTO - Oct 29, 2017; Landover, MD, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) rushes the ball as Washington Redskins nose tackle Ziggy Hood (90) defends during the first half at FedEx Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York granted the request to the NFL Players Association on behalf of Elliott.

“We note that the issuance of an administrative stay does not constitute a resolution on the merits,” Susan L. Carney, a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, wrote in Friday’s filing.

With his six-game suspension on hold once again, the 22-year-old Elliott arrived at the Cowboys’ practice facility Friday morning. He was not with the team on Wednesday and Thursday, per league rules.

Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett said he expects Elliott to play on Sunday against Kansas City.

Elliott is cleared only through Sunday’s game and he will be suspended again heading into the Nov. 12 game against the Atlanta Falcons if another ruling is not in his favor.

- - -

Hall of Famer and former Miami Dolphins linebacker Nick Buoniconti said he will donate his brain to further the study of concussions after his death.

Buoniconti, the defensive leader of the Dolphins’ undefeated 1972 Super Bowl championship team, has elected to donate his brain to the Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy team at Boston University and the Concussion Legacy Foundation.

FILE PHOTO - Sep 1, 2016; San Diego, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) and fullback Bruce Miller (49) applaud as the San Diego Chargers honor military service members during the second quarter at Qualcomm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports / Reuters Picture Supplied by Action Images (TAGS: Sport American Football NFL) *** Local Caption *** 2016-09-02T042058Z_842968382_NOCID_RTRMADP_3_NFL-PRESEASON-SAN-FRANCISCO-49ERS-AT-SAN-DIEGO-CHARGERS.JPG

In May, Buoniconti, 76, went public in a Sports Illustrated article that he suffers from memory loss among other ailments stemming from his 14-year pro football career.

- - -

A number of NFL owners will be asked to turn over communications records related to the Colin Kaepernick collusion case against the league.

FILE PHOTO - Former New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins linebacker Nick Buoniconti (L) shares a laugh with former Los Angeles Rams defensive end Jack Youngblood after learning that they both had been elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame at a news conference in Tampa, Florida, January 27, 2001.

A league source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Houston Texans owner Bob McNair, among others, will be deposed and asked to turn over all cellphone records and emails in relation to the collusion case brought by the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback.

Kaepernick filed a grievance under the collective bargaining agreement against the NFL last month, accusing all 32 owners of collusion against signing him to an NFL contract.

ABC News reported other owners to be deposed include the Seattle Seahawks’ Paul Allen and the San Francisco 49ers’ Jed York.

- - -

The Los Angeles Rams placed safety Cody Davis on injured reserve due to a lingering thigh injury.

Davis, 28, has not practiced since he suffered the injury during the Week Six victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Oct. 15.