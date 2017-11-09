National Football League roundup

(The Sports Xchange) - The Green Bay Packers released tight end Martellus Bennett with a failure to disclose a medical condition designation, the team announced Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Oct 31, 2017; Ashwaubenon, WI, USA; Green Bay Packers tight end Martellus Bennett (80) practices at Don Hutson Center. Jim Matthews/ Green Bay Press Gazette via USA TODAY NETWORK

By cutting Bennett with that designation, the Packers can bid to reclaim the $4.2 million in remaining prorated signing bonus money.

- -

The Minnesota Vikings activated quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to the 53-man roster and placed Sam Bradford on injured reserve.

The team had a Wednesday deadline to decide Bridgewater’s status for the rest of the 2017 season after he spent the first six weeks sidelined on the physically unable to perform list before being medically cleared to return to practice on Oct. 18.

- -

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon, who last played in a game at the end of the 2014 season, pronounced himself “clean and sober” when he addressed the media.

Gordon reported to the Browns’ facility on Tuesday after he was conditionally reinstated by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. The 26-year-old had been suspended indefinitely since September 2016 without pay for multiple violations of the league’s substance-abuse policy.

- -

Tampa Bay Buccaneers injured quarterback Jameis Winston apologized for sparking an incident that led to wide receiver Mike Evans’ one-game suspension.

Winston also said that he had his throwing shoulder examined by orthopedic surgeon Dr. James Andrews on Tuesday.

- -

The Cincinnati Bengals re-signed offensive tackle Eric Winston to a one-year deal, the team announced.

Winston, who also serves as president of the NFL Players Association, was released by the club in September.

- -

The Denver Broncos placed right tackle Menelik Watson on season-ending injured reserve due to torn tendon in his foot.

The 6-foot-5, 315-pound Watson, a fifth-year player, started seven games in his first season with the Broncos after joining the club as an unrestricted free agent from the Oakland Raiders on March 10. He originally suffered his injury in the Oct. 15 loss to the New York Giants in Week 6 and then missed the following game.

- -

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week after passing for a career-high four touchdowns Sunday against the New York Giants.

The NFL also announced that Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton earned the AFC offensive honor for Week 9. In the Colts’ 20-14 win over the Houston Texans, Hilton caught five passes for 175 yards and two touchdowns.

- -

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers promoted wide receiver Freddie Martino from the practice squad to the active roster.

The 6-foot, 195-pound Martino spent this season on the team’s practice squad after joining Tampa Bay as a free agent in 2016. Last season, he played in 13 games for the Buccaneers, catching eight passes for 142 yards and one touchdown.