National Football League roundup

(The Sports Xchange) - NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell’s contract extension negotiations will be discussed Dec. 13 during an owners-only session at the league’s meetings in Irving, Texas.

The decision to conduct a discussion at the meetings comes on the heels of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ recent request for a special meeting on Nov. 28. That request was denied but Jones and the other owners will get to chat about the demands of Goodell as reports suggest the NFL commissioner is looking for an annual package of nearly $50 million in his next contract.

Jones recently threatened to sue the NFL if the extension is approved by the six-owner compensation committee, headed by Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank.

Arizona Cardinals coach Bruce Arians said quarterback Blaine Gabbert will start over injured Drew Stanton for Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans.

Arians told reporters that Stanton, who has a sprained knee, will be Gabbert’s backup if he can physically play.

Stanton has been the starter since Carson Palmer went down with a broken arm in Week 7. If Stanton can’t go, Matt Barkley, who signed with the Cardinals earlier this week, will back up Gabbert.

The Cardinals signed wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald to a one-year contract extension that keeps the 10-time Pro Bowl wide receiver under contract through the 2018 season.

In his 14th season, the 34-year old Fitzgerald has 60 catches for 677 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Cardinals in all three categories.