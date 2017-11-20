FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
National Football League roundup
Ivanka Trump and the fugitive from Panama
Ivanka Trump and the fugitive from Panama
November 20, 2017 / 2:07 AM / Updated an hour ago

National Football League roundup

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The Sports Xchange) - A proposed contract extension for commissioner Roger Goodell reportedly is on track to be completed soon despite Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones recently threatening to sue the NFL if the extension is approved.

Oct 29, 2017; London, United Kingdom; NFL commissioner Roger Goodell signs autographs during an NFL International Series game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Cleveland Browns at Twickenham Stadium. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

Goodell’s proposed extension is expected to be completed at or before the NFL owners’ Dec. 13 meeting in Dallas, sources familiar with the deal told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

According to the report, if all the bonus criteria are achieved in the proposed new deal, Goodell’s total potential compensation could average about $40 million for each year from 2019 to 2023, making it a five-year extension worth up to about $200 million.

Miami quarterback Jay Cutler was removed from the Dolphins game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to a concussion evaluation.

Nov 13, 2017; Charlotte, NC, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler (6) looks to pass the ball during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

Cutler was tackled on the first half’s next-to-last play -- a one-yard run -- by Tampa Bay’s Ryan Russell. Cutler stayed down for a moment and got up slowly.

He did not return for the second half, and the team announced he was under evaluation for a concussion and was ruled out for the rest of the game.

Browns defensive tackle Jamie Meder left Cleveland’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second quarter because of an ankle injury.

He did not return.

Meder was working as a backup to starter Danny Shelton in the Browns’ defensive line rotation.

Editing by Gene Cherry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
