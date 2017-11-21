National Football League roundup

(The Sports Xchange) - Former NFL wide receiver Terry Glenn died early Monday morning after being involved in a car crash in Irving, Texas. He was 43.

FILE PHOTO: Oct 28, 2017; London, United Kingdom; NFL commissioner Roger Goodell reacts at NFL UK Live at the Landmark Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Glenn was taken to Parkland Memorial Hospital, where he died shortly after midnight, the Dallas County medical examiner’s office said.

The Irving Police Department confirmed to ESPN that an accident occurred at 12:18 a.m. local time Monday. According to police, the car left its travel lane and crashed into a concrete barrier that divides the express lanes from the local lanes. The driver was ejected from the car and a passenger suffered minor injuries, police told ESPN.

--

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ bid to derail a proposed contract extension for NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has hit a roadblock, according to a published report.

The NFL compensation committee basically told Jones to back down in his ongoing threat to sue the NFL if league owners approve Goodell’s extension, the Wall Street Journal reported.

--

Pittsburgh Steelers right tackle Marcus Gilbert was suspended without pay for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Gilbert will miss the Sunday night game with the Green Bay Packers and cannot return until Pittsburgh’s Week 16 game against the Houston Texans.

“We are disappointed that Marcus Gilbert has been suspended without four games for using performance-enhancing substances. He will not appeal the NFL’s decision,” Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert said in a statement.

--

FILE PHOTO: Sep 20, 2015; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) celebrates a touchdown pass with guard David DeCastro (66) and offensive tackle Marcus Gilbert (77) against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at Heinz Field. Jason Bridge-USA TODAY Sports / Reuters Picture Supplied by Action Images

The Denver Broncos fired offensive coordinator Mike McCoy and named quarterbacks coach Bill Musgrave as his replacement, head coach Vance Joseph announced.

Joseph informed McCoy on Monday morning that he was being relieved of his duties after the Broncos lost their sixth straight game on Sunday, falling to 3-7 with a 20-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

--

Slideshow (4 Images)

President Donald Trump is calling on the NFL to suspend Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch for sitting during “The Star-Spangled Banner” before Sunday’s game in Mexico City but standing for the Mexican national anthem.

Trump, who has repeatedly criticized NFL players who do not stand for the national anthem, took to Twitter early Monday morning to criticize Lynch for his protest before the game against the New England Patriots, who went on to win 33-8.

--

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston has been ruled out this week after his injured throwing shoulder was re-evaluated by doctors on Monday.

Head coach Dirk Koetter told reporters that Winston is not ready to return for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons. Winston will be re-evaluated next week, Koetter said.

--

The New Orleans Saints lost defensive end Alex Okafor to a season-ending torn Achilles suffered in Sunday’s victory over the Washington Redskins, according to multiple reports.

Okafor, 26, injured his left leg in the fourth quarter of the 34-31 overtime win and was helped off the field by trainers and medical personnel before being taken to the locker room.