National Football League roundup

(The Sports Xchange) - Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler remained in concussion protocol on Friday and was ruled out of Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots.

Cutler suffered a concussion in last Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Veteran Matt Moore will start in place of Cutler. Moore passed for 282 yards and one touchdown after replacing Cutler against the Buccaneers.

David Fales will serve as Moore’s backup.

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey injured his hand in practice and was listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Ramsey told a reporter from the Florida Times-Union that he would not play.

Panthers coach Doug Marrone said Ramsey suffered his hand injury during Friday’s practice while going for a football.

President Donald Trump criticized the NFL for the third time this week in his latest tweet targeting commissioner Roger Goodell, saying the “players are the boss.”

Only one player reportedly knelt during the three national anthems for the Thanksgiving Day games, with New York Giants defensive end Olivier Vernon continuing his protest of racial inequality and police brutality during the playing of the “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

“Can you believe that the disrespect for our Country, our Flag, our Anthem continues without penalty to the players. The Commissioner has lost control of the hemorrhaging league. Players are the boss!” Trump tweeted early Friday morning before announcing he planned to golf with Tiger Woods and Dustin Johnson later in the day at Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Fla.

The Denver Broncos, on a six-game losing streak with a 3-7 record, took out their frustrations with a spirited practice involving two skirmishes on Thanksgiving Day.

The emotion spilled over spilled over after practice when general manager John Elway was seen huddling with defensive captain Aqib Talib and another player was crying and needed to be consoled by a teammate.

It actually began last week with Elway calling the team soft. This week began with coach Vance Joseph firing offensive coordinator Mike McCoy on Monday and naming quarterbacks coach Bill Musgrave as his replacement.

There were at least two skirmishes, including a spirited one between cornerback Chris Harris Jr. and wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie, who was already on edge due to losing his job as a returner. After practice running back C. J. Anderson was seen talking to McKenzie, who was obviously emotional and unable to hold back tears.