National Football League roundup

(The Sports Xchange) - The Denver Broncos’ quarterback carousel once again will turn to Trevor Siemian after coach Vance Joseph announced Monday that Paxton Lynch will be sidelined two to four weeks with a high ankle injury.
Lynch sustained the non-contact injury during the third quarter of Sunday’s 21-14 loss to the Raiders on Sunday at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. The 2016 first-round pick completed 9 of 14 passes for 41 yards with one interception while making his first start of the season and third career.
The New England Patriots placed tight end Martellus Bennett on injured reserve.
The move comes one day after Bennett was inactive in the Patriots’ 35-17 win over the Miami Dolphins due to shoulder and hamstring injuries. New England also put defensive back Nate Ebner on injured reserve.
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin has a torn meniscus in his right knee, the team announced.
Benjamin, who was acquired from the Carolina Panthers on Oct. 31, sustained the injury during Buffalo’s 54-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Nov. 19.
Detroit Lions safety Tavon Wilson was placed on injured reserve with an ailing shoulder, the team announced.
Wilson aggravated the injury during Detroit’s 30-23 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Thanksgiving Day.
Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen, who made his long-awaited return to the lineup on Sunday after an eight-week absence due to a broken foot, received positive news after seeing a specialist.
Olsen was examined orthopedic specialist Dr. Robert Anderson and his foot was judged to be “OK,” the Charlotte Observer reported, citing a source.
Denver Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib opened up about his role in a fight with Oakland Raiders wide receiver Michael Crabtree that saw both players ejected from Sunday’s game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
While Talib expressed a measure of remorse for the first-quarter altercation, he also said that Crabtree started the fireworks by punching Denver teammate Chris Harris on the previous play.