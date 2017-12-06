National Football League roundup

(The Sports Xchange) - Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier remains in a Cincinnati hospital on Tuesday, one day after he sustained a spinal injury in Monday’s game against the Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium.

Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Ryan Shazier is carted off the field during a stop in play against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half. Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Shazier’s injury will not require surgery at this time, and he will continue to be evaluated with the hopes of returning to Pittsburgh, the team announced.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin told reporters at Tuesday’s news conference that Shazier felt good mentally, but declined to give additional information about his physical condition.

The Steelers received news that Shazier had movement in his lower extremities.

--

Steelers rookie wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and Cincinnati Bengals safety George Iloka received one-game suspensions from the NFL for violations of safety-related playing rules in Monday night’s game. Both players are expected to appeal.

Smith-Schuster administered a blind-side block on Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict during Pittsburgh’s 23-20 win at Paul Brown Stadium, then stood over Burfict. Smith-Schuster later admitting that he “messed up” by taunting the fallen linebacker.

Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown was overheard repeating the word “karma” as Smith-Schuster talked to reporters about his block.

--

The NFL has denied New England Patriots star tight end Rob Gronkowski’s appeal of his one-game suspension for his late hit on Bills cornerback Tre‘Davious White last Sunday in Buffalo, ESPN reported.

As a result, Gronkowski will miss Monday night’s game against the AFC East rival Dolphins in Miami.

--

The Chicago Bears signed Mike Nugent and placed fellow kicker Cairo Santos on injured reserve, the team announced.

Dec 4, 2017; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Ryan Shazier (50) is tended to by medical staff after an injury in the game against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Santos, who was acquired last month to replace Connor Barth, tweaked a groin muscle prior to Chicago’s 15-14 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Nugent made seven of nine field-goal attempts in four games this season for the Dallas Cowboys.

--

Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson was placed on injured reserve and will miss the remainder of the season after suffering an ankle injury in Sunday’s loss to the New England Patriots.

The Bills also announced that receiver Jordan Matthews is done for the season with a knee injury.

Lawson had a team-leading four sacks this season.

--

Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe was placed on injured reserve with a neck injury, the team announced.

Wolfe started all 11 games in which he played this season, finishing the season with 31 tackles and two sacks.

Wolfe was carted off the field during the Broncos’ Week 12 loss to the Oakland Raiders, and he did not play in this past Sunday’s loss to Miami.

--

Former New York Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz said the firing of coach Ben McAdoo should have happened sooner.

“I think it was long overdue,” Cruz said Tuesday on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football. “I think it was a couple of weeks already too late. Once you see guys in the locker room start to give these anonymous reports about how he’s handling them and how practice on (Saturday), that’s how you know he’s completely lost the locker room and completely lost the players.”