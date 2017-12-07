National Football League roundup

(The Sports Xchange) - Roger Goodell signed a five-year contract extension to remain the commissioner of the NFL, according to a memo sent to league owners from the compensation committee on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Commissioner of the NFL Roger Goodell is pictured at an event in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported, citing a source, that Goodell’s contract is expected to pay him about $40 million per year and includes incentives. Darren Rovell, also of ESPN, reported the five-year deal could be worth twice as much annually as the first 10 years that Goodell was commissioner, during which he made $212.5 million.

Goodell, 58, was elected NFL commissioner in 2006, succeeding Paul Tagliabue. Goodell first joined the league as an intern back in 1982.

Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier has been transferred from University of Cincinnati Medical Center to a Pittsburgh hospital for treatment and additional testing on his spinal injury.

Shazier was injured during Monday’s 23-20 win versus Cincinnati while making a tackle on Bengals wide receiver Josh Malone with 11:14 remaining in the first quarter. The 25-year-old Shazier hit Malone low with his shoulder pads, then immediately reached for his back while his legs remained motionless.

The Steelers had hoped Shazier would be able to return to Pittsburgh on Tuesday. His transfer to the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center was pushed back as he remained at University of Cincinnati Medical Center under the care of neurosurgeons David Okonwko and Joseph Cheng.

Eli Manning is officially back as the New York Giants’ starting quarterback for Sunday’s home game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Interim head coach Steve Spagnuolo announced the decision after the Giants practiced for the first time since the housecleaning firings of head coach Ben McAdoo and general manager Jerry Reese.

Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Ryan Shazier is carted off the field during a stop in play against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half. Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

The firings on Monday by owner John Mara -- less than a week after the benching of Manning for Geno Smith created a backlash from fans -- ended a tumultuous week for the 2-10 Giants, who are going through one of the worst seasons in franchise history.

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters received a one-game suspension from head coach Andy Reid following his actions against the New York Jets on Sunday, the latest in a series of incidents involving the volatile and competitive Peters in his young career.

Peters received an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty following a defensive holding call against teammate Steven Nelson during an unsuccessful two-point conversion try by the Jets. Peters picked up the official’s flag and threw it into the stands, then walked off the field to the locker room.

Cincinnati Bengals safety George Iloka’s one-game suspension has been overturned following appeal, and he will play in Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears.

Iloka initially was suspended for one game for making helmet-to-helmet contact while hitting Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Antonio Brown after his game-tying touchdown catch with 3:51 left in the Bengals’ 23-20 loss on Monday night.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his three-touchdown performance in Sunday night’s victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

The NFL also announced that New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown earned the AFC offensive honor Week 13. He scored on a 1-yard quarterback sneak with 2:15 left to lead the Jets over the Kansas City Chiefs 38-31. McCown finished with 331 yards passing and a touchdown, and ran for two scores.

The AFC Defensive Player of the Week went to Baltimore Ravens safety Eric Weddle, who had a pick-six 45-yard interception return and forced a fumble that led to a touchdown in Sunday’s 44-20 win over the Detroit Lions.