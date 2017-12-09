National Football League roundup

(The Sports Xchange) - Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam introduced new general manager John Dorsey on Friday and said the team “absolutely” complied with the NFL’s Rooney Rule that requires NFL teams to interview at least one minority candidate.

The winless Browns shook up their front office Thursday, first firing executive vice president/general manager Sashi Brown, then hiring Dorsey as the new GM.

Dorsey made a significant move immediately. The Browns waived wide receiver Kenny Britt just one season into a four-year, $32.5 million contract signed in the offseason. Britt has 18 receptions for 233 yards and two touchdowns this season.

Dorsey was fired by the Kansas City Chiefs in June after a four-season run as general manager. He previously worked in the front offices of the Green Bay Packers and the Seattle Seahawks. He received a four-year contract from the Browns.

The quick move to hire Dorsey raised questions from John Wooten, head of the Fritz Pollard Alliance, over whether the Browns violated the Rooney Rule, which calls for at least one minority candidate to be interviewed for general manager and head coach openings. A league spokesperson confirmed to USA Today on Friday that the Browns did not violate the Rooney Rule.

- - -

New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton is still fuming over what he called “extremely poor” officiating in Thursday night’s loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

The NFL is reviewing Payton’s behavior toward the officiating crew after he drew an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty late in the fourth quarter, according to ESPN. He has not talked to anyone yet in the league office following the Saints’ 20-17 loss.

Payton’s frustrations during the game carried over to Friday when he expanded on his issues with the officials during a teleconference.

“I thought the officiating was extremely poor,” Payton said. “Inconsistent would be a great way to put it, and I thought that had a lot to do with the way this game ended. It’s frustrating when you have a game, instead of it being decided on the field like it’s supposed to, you have a crew make so many mistakes in one event.”

- - -

The Saints lost six players to injuries during Thursday’s game, and quarterback Drew Brees sounded off after the game, saying the reason is “100 percent a product of playing on Thursday night.”

New Orleans lost running back Alvin Kamara and guard Senio Kelemete with concussions; linebacker A.J. Klein and safety Kenny Vaccaro with groin injuries; defensive end Trey Hendrickson with an ankle injury; and wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. with an unspecified injury.

“It’s 100 percent a product of playing on Thursday night,” Brees told reporters after the game.

- - -

Former New York Giants running back Rashad Jennings announced he is retiring after eight seasons in the NFL.

The 32-year-old Jennings wrote on Twitter: “If good things don’t come to an end, then how can better things begin? I‘m truly humbled. I‘m truly excited... More to come on this. But for now, I just want to say THANK YOU. Thank you to everyone! #ShadHumbled.”

Jennings finished with 3,772 rushing yards, 1,469 receiving yards and 25 touchdowns in a career that began with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2009 as a seven-round draft pick.

- - -

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to a bruised right hand.

Stafford threw more passes in Friday’s practice after throwing none on Wednesday and only light tosses on Thursday.

Stafford has started 108 consecutive games, the third-longest current streak among NFL quarterbacks.

- - -

The Cincinnati Bengals ruled out six starters for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears, including five on defense.

In Monday night’s physical 23-20 loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers, linebacker Vontaze Burfict, cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick and running back Joe Mixon all sustained concussions, while cornerback Adam Jones injured his groin in the game.

Linebacker Nick Vigil (ankle) and safety Shawn Williams (hamstring) had injuries prior to Monday night’s game and also were ruled this week.

- - -

Arizona Cardinals running back Adrian Peterson will miss Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans due to a neck injury, coach Bruce Arians told reporters.

It will be the second straight game Peterson has missed.

- - -

Oakland Raiders receiver Amari Cooper returned to practice on Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Cooper suffered a concussion and an ankle injury two Sundays ago against the Denver Broncos and missed last week’s game against the New York Giants.