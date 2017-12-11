National Football League roundup

(The Sports Xchange) - Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz has a torn ACL in his left knee and will miss the remainder of the season and playoffs, coach Doug Pederson announced Monday.

The 24-year-old Wentz, who was expected to be an NFL MVP candidate this season, underwent an MRI exam on Monday morning after suffering the knee injury in Sunday’s 43-35 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

It usually takes a player six to nine months to recover from the required surgery.

Wentz was injured as he took a big hit on a third-quarter touchdown run that was called back because of a penalty. He came up limping after absorbing multiple hits on the run but stayed in the game and threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Alshon Jeffery four plays later to give the Eagles the lead.

Houston Texans head coach Bill O‘Brien told reporters he “never would have allowed (Tom Savage) back in the game” had he seen the video of the quarterback’s hands appearing to shake involuntarily.

O‘Brien also said he asked Houston’s medical staff to examine Savage a second time after they initially cleared him to return to Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers at NRG Stadium. Savage sustained a concussion in the second quarter and was slow to his feet after he was drilled by 49ers defensive end Elvis Dumervil.

Savage entered the sideline medical evaluation tent following the drive and returned to the field when the Texans regained possession. However, at the 2:32 mark of the second quarter, backup T.J. Yates replaced Savage behind center, with the latter seen on the sideline lobbying to return to the field yet again.

“I figured he got hit, didn’t know he got hit, very difficult from where I‘m standing to even see he got it. There’s no video on the sideline,” O‘Brien said Monday. “With benefit of the video, I never would have allowed the player back in the game and I don’t think (trainer) Geoff Kaplan would have let Tom back in the game.”

New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown will miss the remainder of the season with a fractured left hand, the team announced.

McCown sustained the injury after being knocked to the ground by outside linebacker Shane Ray during the third quarter of Sunday’s 23-0 loss to the Denver Broncos, ending what had been his best season of his 15-year NFL career.

McCown was selected as the AFC Offensive Player of the Week last week and took every snap this season prior to his injury. He set career highs in completions (267), passing yards (2,926) and touchdowns (18) and also matched a personal best with 13 starts, set originally in 2004.

New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan is expected to play in Monday’s game against the host Miami Dolphins following a four-game absence due to a shoulder injury, multiple outlets reported.

Hogan, who officially is listed as questionable, traveled with the team on Sunday. The 29-year-old has been sidelined since New England’s 21-13 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 29.

The expected return of Hogan would help aid in the Patriots’ loss of tight end Rob Gronkowski, who will serve a one-game suspension on Monday for his hit to the back of the head of Buffalo rookie cornerback Tre‘Davious White on Dec. 3.

The NFL and Verizon announced a multi-year deal that will allow games to be streamed on Verizon mobile and digital platforms.

Sports Business Daily reported that Verizon will pay the NFL close to $500 million a year -- about twice the annual price of the largest U.S. wireless carrier’s previous four-year deal with the league worth $250 million annually. Sources told ESPN that Verizon will pay approximately $2.5 billion in a five-year deal with the NFL that lasts through 2022.

The partnership begins in January 2018, allowing the postseason games and Super Bowl LII available to streaming through Verizon, which previously live-streamed NFL games only to subscribers, over the NFL Mobile app and only on smartphones. Now fans can stream games on the Verizon media properties on any device, whether their mobile carrier is Verizon or not.