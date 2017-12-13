National Football League roundup

(The Sports Xchange) - Kenny Britt is close to getting another shot, and with the defending Super Bowl champions no less.

Nov 12, 2017; Detroit, MI, USA; Kenny Britt (18) runs after a catch for a touchdown during the first quarter against Detroit Lions cornerback Nevin Lawson (24) at Ford Field. Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Britt, a veteran wide receiver who was waived by the Cleveland Browns last Friday, visited with the Patriots in Foxborough, Mass. on Tuesday and is close to signing a two-year deal with New England, ESPN reports.

The 29-year-old was a first-round pick in 2009 out of Rutgers, a school Patriots coach Bill Belichick has shown affinity for throughout the years.

--

Devin Hester, the all-time leader in combined kickoff and punt returns for touchdowns, announced his retirement from the NFL on Twitter.

“I have good news and bad news,” the 35-year-old Hester wrote. “Good news: Commissioner Goodell, you can put the kickoff back at the 30. Bad news: Y‘all will have to find a new favorite returner.”

Hester could have a case for becoming the first return man to be named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He returned 14 punts, five kickoffs and a missed field goal for touchdowns in his career for an NFL record 20 return TDs.

--

Washington Redskins safety Su‘a Cravens has received medical clearance to resume football activities and wants to return next season, his agent said in a statement.

Agent Fadde Mikhail said Cravens, who was suffering from post-concussion syndrome, was treated by Dr. Michael Collins at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center’s Sport Medicine Concussion Program.

The Redskins had placed Cravens on the exempt/left squad list on Sept. 3 after the 22-year-old said he wanted to retire. Cravens was then placed on the reserve/left squad list 15 days later, meaning he was ineligible to return during the 2017 regular season or postseason.

--

FILE PHOTO: Devin Hester carries the ball against the Detroit Lions during the first half of their NFL football game in Detroit, Michigan December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

The Pittsburgh Steelers placed linebacker Ryan Shazier on injured reserve nearly one week after he underwent spinal stabilization surgery.

“Unfortunately Ryan will not be able to contribute on the field during the remainder of this season,” Steelers president Art Rooney II said in a statement. “However, even off the field Ryan will continue to be one of our team leaders. We know his spirit and positive outlook will help him to continue in his recovery, as well as serve as an inspiration to our team.”

The 25-year-old had surgery on Wednesday.

--

Slideshow (3 Images)

The Denver Broncos placed right guard Ron Leary on injured reserve, the team announced.

Leary, who is nursing a back injury, started all 11 games this season after joining the tram as an unrestricted free agent from the Dallas Cowboys.

--

Detroit Lions center Travis Swanson was placed in the NFL’s concussion protocol after reporting symptoms following the team’s 24-21 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team announced.

Swanson also sustained a concussion with delayed symptoms last season against the New Orleans Saints on Dec. 4, 2016. The 26-year-old appeared on the injury report days later with a concussion and sat out the final four games of the season as well as the club’s playoff game versus the Saints.

--

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers promoted linebacker Riley Bullough to the active roster from the practice squad and waived cornerback Ayodeji Olatoye, the team announced.

The 24-year-old Bullough has been on the Buccaneers’ practice squad since the beginning of the season. He went unselected in last year’s NFL Draft after playing college football at Michigan State.