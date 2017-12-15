National Football League roundup

(The Sports Xchange) - New Cleveland Browns general manager John Dorsey didn’t wait long to take a shot at the previous regime.

FILE PHOTO: Dec 10, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns general manager John Dorsey, left, talks with owner Jimmy Haslam before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Green Bay Packers at FirstEnergy Stadium. Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Dorsey took the Sashi Brown-led regime to task on Thursday, saying the group led by the former head of football operations failed to give coach Hue Jackson players that could lead the team to victory.

“You know what? You gotta get a guy like that players. And you know what, I’ll come straight out with it, the guys who were here before and that system, they didn’t get real players,” Dorsey said in an interview on 850 WKNR-AM, via Cleveland.com.

Dorsey became the ninth general manager since the club was resurrected in 1999 when he was hired last Friday, one day after the team fired Brown. Dorsey made it no secret that he respected Jackson, who has seen the Browns post an 0-13 mark this season and 1-28 record under his watch.

New York Giants guard Justin Pugh will be placed on season-ending injured reserve, interim coach Steve Spagnuolo announced.

FILE PHOTO: Oct 15, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos punter Riley Dixon (9) poses for a picture with New York Giants offensive guard Justin Pugh (67) and defensive tackle Jay Bromley (96) after their game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Pugh, who has missed five games with a back ailment, met with Dr. Robert Watkins of the Watkins Spine Group in California to seek a second opinion.

The 27-year-old was prescribed rest and rehab and will avoid surgery, although that diagnosis won’t prevent him from landing on injured reserve for the first time in his career. Pugh has started all 63 games in which he has appeared since being selected with the 19th-overall pick of the 2013 draft.

FILE PHOTO: Sep 10, 2017; Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Lions center Travis Swanson (64) celebrates with wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) after a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Ford Field. Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Lions will be without right tackle Rick Wagner (ankle) and center Travis Swanson (concussion) for Saturday’s game against the Chicago Bears.

Wagner sustained his injury versus the Baltimore Ravens on Dec. 3. Swanson suffered concussion-like symptoms after last week’s game

In addition, right guard T.J. Lang and defensive end Ezekiel Ansah are both questionable for the game with foot injuries.