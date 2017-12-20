National Football League roundup

(The Sports Xchange) - Aaron Rodgers’ triumphant return from a broken right collarbone lasted all of one week.

On Tuesday, the Green Bay Packers placed their star quarterback on injured reserve, officially ending his season after he returned from an eight-week absence to start Sunday’s loss against the Carolina Panthers.

Rodgers completed 26 of 45 passes for 290 yards and had three touchdowns and three interceptions while being hit seven times in his return in Carolina.

--

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown has a “significant lower leg contusion” and been ruled out of the team’s road game against the Houston Texans on Christmas Day, coach Mike Tomlin announced.

While Tomlin did not address Brown’s status for beyond Week 16, multiple reports have the star wide receiver expected to return for the postseason.

--

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Hunter Henry was placed on season-ending injured reserve due to a lacerated kidney.

Henry suffered the injury during the fourth quarter of last Saturday’s 30-13 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

--

Detroit Lions wide receiver T.J. Jones has been placed on injured reserve with an ailing shoulder.

Jones, who sustained his injury during Saturday’s game versus the Chicago Bears, reeled in 30 receptions for 399 yards and one touchdown this season.

--

The New Orleans Saints placed linebacker A.J. Klein on injured reserve due to a groin injury.

Klein, who is in his first season with the Saints, missed last Sunday’s game against the New York Jets after being injured against the Atlanta Falcons on Dec. 7.

--

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Adarius Glanton underwent surgery to repair the broken leg he sustained in Monday’s game, ESPN reported.

Glanton broke his left leg after colliding with teammate Robert Ayers while trying to sack Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan during the Falcons’ 24-21 victory. His leg bent awkwardly as he fell to the turf and it was immediately clear that the injury was serious.