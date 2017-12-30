National Football League roundup

(The Sports Xchange) - The New York Jets extended the contracts of coach Todd Bowles and general manager Mike Maccagnan on Friday despite the team’s lackluster 5-10 record.

The deals of both men were extended through the 2020 campaign.

Bowles is 20-27 in his three seasons with the Jets. The team started 3-2 this season before collapsing with eight setbacks in the past 10 games. Maccagnan is also finishing up his third season with the team.

- - -

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have decided to retain coach Dirk Koetter, according to multiple reports.

Koetter’s status had been tenuous due to this season’s disappointing performance. The Buccaneers are 4-11 entering Sunday’s finale against the New Orleans Saints. Tampa Bay went 9-7 in 2016 in Koetter’s first season at the helm.

But quarterback Jameis Winston regressed in 2017 and also missed time with a shoulder injury. The Buccaneers are currently mired in their second five-game losing streak of the season.

Tampa Bay’s previous two head coaches were fired after two seasons: Lovie Smith went 8-24 in 2014-15 and Greg Schiano went 11-21 in 2012-13.

- - -

With the strong backing of quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the Green Bay Packers and leading wide receiver Davante Adams have agreed to a $56 million contract over four years that will prevent Adams from becoming a free agent in March.

Terms weren’t disclosed by the club but multiple reports say the deal includes an $18 million signing bonus.

Adams, who won’t play in Sunday’s finale at Detroit because of a concussion sustained on Dec. 17 at Carolina, leads the Packers with 74 catches for 885 yards and 10 touchdowns in 14 games.

Green Bay also will be without starting wide receiver Jordy Nelson (shoulder), tight end Richard Rodgers (shoulder), linebacker Nick Perry (ankle/shoulder), guard Jahri Evans (knee), and running back Aaron Jones (knee) for the game against the Lions.

- - -

Tennessee Titans running back DeMarco Murray will miss Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the team announced.

Aug 17, 2017; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Dirk Koetter calls to a referee during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Murray sprained the lateral collateral ligament (LCL) in his right knee during last Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Murray didn’t practice all week and had a noticeable limp on Friday when walking toward the locker room.

Murray rushed for a career-low 659 yards this season and averaged just 3.6 yards per carry. Derrick Henry, who has rushed for a team-best 693 yards, will make his second start of the campaign.

Also, cornerback Logan Ryan (ankle) was listed as questionable for Sunday’s game, one the Titans must win as they battle for an AFC wild-card spot.

- - -

A joint review of how the Houston Texans handled concussion protocol in relation to quarterback Tom Savage determined the team will not face discipline for how it handled the situation.

The NFL and NFL Players Association found that letting Savage return to play in the Week 14 game against the San Francisco 49ers was “unacceptable.” A short time after returning to the contest, Savage was tested again and failed the concussion test.

Savage, who is now on injured reserve, suffered the concussion in the second quarter of the game and his hands began twitching. Replays of Savage’s hands weren’t seen by doctors until after he was cleared to return, according to the joint review.

- - -

The Pittsburgh Steelers still have a shot at the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs, but it’s a small enough chance that the team is likely to hold out at least two offensive stars Sunday.

Right tackle Marcus Gilbert said in a radio interview with the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review that quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and running back Le‘Veon Bell will sit against the winless Cleveland Browns.

Wide receiver Antonio Brown is also out with a calf injury as Pittsburgh (12-3) prepares to host the 0-15 Browns. For the Steelers to grab the top seed, they need a victory coupled with a New England loss at the 5-10 New York Jets.

- - -

The Philadelphia Eagles, who have clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC, will play their starters against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

Coach Doug Pederson didn’t say how long those starters would play as the Eagles (13-2) host the Cowboys (8-7) in a regular-season finale that has no playoff implications.

The game will mark the third consecutive start for quarterback Nick Foles, who stepped in after Carson Wentz suffered a torn ACL. Foles has thrown five touchdown passes and one interception in his past two games. His backup is Nate Sudfeld.