National Football League roundup

(The Sports Xchange) - Dave Gettleman wasted no time making changes on his first full day on the job as the New York Giants’ general manager.

On Saturday, Gettleman and the Giants announced they were parting ways with vice president of player evaluation Marc Ross after 11 seasons with the franchise.

Ross, who joined the Giants in 2007, was in charge of the college scouting department and the team’s drafts before being elevated to VP status five years ago.

Ross wasn’t the only casualty of Gettleman’s moves on Saturday. The new GM waived right tackle Bobby Hart. Hart played in 10 games this season, starting seven at right tackle. He appeared in 33 games (21 starts) over his three seasons with New York.

- - -

The Green Bay Packers signed center Corey Linsley to a contract extension, the team announced.

Nov 13, 2016; Nashville, TN, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates with center Corey Linsley (63) after a touchdown during the first half against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Terms weren’t disclosed, but the deal is for a reported three years and $25.5 million, good through the 2020 season.

Linsley, 26, is in his fourth season with the Packers, who drafted him out of Ohio State in the fifth round (161st overall) in 2014. Linsley has started all 53 regular-season games in which he has played, including being the only Green Bay offensive lineman to start every game this season.

- - -

Philadelphia Eagles rookie cornerback Sidney Jones is expected to make his season debut Sunday after the team activated him to the 53-man roster.

Jones has been rehabbing from an Achilles injury, suffered in April at the University of Washington’s pro day. Jones, considered first-round material at the time, dropped to the Eagles in the second round at the No. 43 overall pick.

Philadelphia, which has clinched the top seed in the NFC, hosts the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday in a game with no playoff implications.