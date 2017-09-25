National Football League roundup

(The Sports Xchange) - New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady on Monday morning called President Donald Trump’s comments over the weekend “just divisive.”

FILE PHOTO: Sep 7, 2017; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) takes the field before a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Gillette Stadium. Greg M. Cooper -USA TODAY Sports

Trump lashed out while speaking at a political rally in Huntsville, Ala., on Friday night when he took on the NFL, and continued the attacks through the weekend on players protesting during the national anthem.

“Yeah, I certainly disagree with what he said,” Brady said on Boston sports talk station WEEI during his weekly radio interview. “I thought it was just divisive. I just want to support my teammates. I am never one to say, ‘Oh, that is wrong. That is right.’ I do believe in what I believe in. I believe in bringing people together and respect and love and trust. Those are the values that my parents instilled in me and that’s how I try to live every day.”

Patriots coach Bill Belichick issued a statement Monday afternoon following President Trump’s remarks against the NFL over the weekend.

“I have immense respect and admiration for our players, for how they conduct themselves professionally as New England Patriots and for how they represent themselves, their families and community as men,” Belichick said. “I have coached football for over four decades and one of the greatest things about being in this environment is the diversity of people, backgrounds, viewpoints and relationships we are fortunate to experience.”

Running back Darren Sproles is out for the season after suffering two serious injuries on the same play Sunday in the Philadelphia Eagles’ victory over the New York Giants.

Sproles has a fractured radius and wrist ligament damage in a collision with Giants safety Darian Thompson. Thompson’s foot slammed into Sproles’ arm, and trainers on the field first checked his leg before he was able to walk to the locker room.

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin dodged serious injury Sunday but his ailing left knee could be an issue entering Week 4, coach Ron Rivera said.

Rivera said Benjamin underwent an MRI exam and “came back pretty good” after some feared the Panthers’ leading received sustained another major knee injury in Sunday’s loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Chicago Bears safety Quintin Demps suffered a fractured left forearm in Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and is out indefinitely.

Coach John Fox confirmed the news and said he is unsure if Demps will head to injured reserve. “We’ll see how long he has to remain out before he can come out,” Fox said.

Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David could miss multiple weeks with a sprained ankle suffered Sunday in Tampa Bay’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Head coach Dirk Koetter said the Buccaneers are hopeful David could return sooner than the typical timeframe of at least one month for a high ankle sprain because X-rays were negative.

The San Francisco 49ers placed defensive end Tank Carradine on injured reserve, the team announced.

San Francisco signed linebacker Mark Nzeocha from the Dallas Cowboys’ practice squad to replace the roster spot of Carradine, who sustained a high ankle sprain in Thursday’s 41-39 setback to the Los Angeles Rams.