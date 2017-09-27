National Football League roundup

Sep 25, 2017; Glendale, AZ, USA; Dallas Cowboys players kneel together with their arms locked prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - President Donald Trump continues to double down about NFL players protesting during the national anthem, saying the league’s business is “going to hell” if it doesn’t change.

Trump was asked by a reporter while he was departing the White House via Marine One on Wednesday about the inconsistency between the First Amendment rights of the neo-Nazis and white supremacists to protest in Charlottesville, Va., and the rights of NFL players to protest.

- -

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck will not practice again this week, coach Chuck Pagano said.

Pagano indicated two days ago there was a possibility Luck could return to practice this week for the first time since undergoing right shoulder surgery in January, but the coach said his franchise quarterback is now “one week away” on his throwing progression.

- -

The Baltimore Ravens placed defensive end Brent Urban on injured reserve with a Lisfranc foot injury that will require season-ending surgery.

Urban, 26, injured his foot on the second play of the second quarter in Sunday’s 44-7 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

- -

The Canadian Football League denied Johnny Manziel’s comeback bid to play in 2017 but said the former NFL quarterback can revisit his eligibility for next season.

Manziel would be eligible in 2018 if he “meets certain conditions that have been spelled out” by commissioner Randy Ambrosie, the CFL announced.

- -

Robert “Red” Miller, the first head coach to take the Denver Broncos to the Super Bowl, has died at the age of 89.

Mike Klis of KUSA reported Miller passed away Wednesday morning from complications of a stroke at Swedish Medical Center in Denver with his wife Nan at his side.

Miller coached the Broncos from 1977-80 and led the organization to its initial three postseason appearances and the first of eight Super Bowls.

- -

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week again for his performance in the 36-33 victory over the Houston Texans.

The NFL also announced that Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his team’s Week 3 win against the Oakland Raiders.