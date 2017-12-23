NFL: National Football League roundup

(Sports Xchange) - Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch was fined $24,309 by the NFL for yelling at an official near the end of Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys.

An irate Lynch screamed at the sideline official after Oakland quarterback Derek Carr reached for the pylon for the go-ahead touchdown and fumbled the ball forward through the end zone.

The play was correctly ruled a Dallas touchback and the Cowboys took possession with 31 seconds left in their 20-17 victory.

Earlier this season, Lynch was suspended for one game after making contact with an official. Lynch also drew a $12,000 fine in September for raising both middle fingers during a game.

- - -

The Jacksonville Jaguars will attempt to clinch the AFC South title without wide receiver Marqise Lee, who was ruled out of Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers with an ankle injury.

The Jaguars ruled out Lee on Friday and listed fellow wide receiver Allen Hurns as questionable, also with an ankle injury.

Lee, who leads the team in catches (56) and receiving yards (702), sustained his ankle injury in Sunday’s 45-7 rout of the Houston Texans. The 26-year-old also has three touchdowns receptions for the second straight season.

- - -

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady diverted questions about the Boston Globe report that his personal trainer Alex Guerrero had several privileges restricted.

When asked his reaction after coach Bill Belichick told him that Guerrero wouldn’t be allowed on the sideline, Brady offered the following:

“I don’t really agree with your question, so I don’t know what you’re talking about. How do you know what he said?” Brady said.

Brady was then questioned whether the report was accurate, to which he said, “I‘m not saying anything. How do you say (Belichick) said anything? You don’t know anything about that.”