NFL: National Football League roundup

(The Sports Xchange) - Former Pittsburgh Steelers franchise sack leader James Harrison signed a one-year deal with the New England Patriots following a visit with the team on Tuesday after going unclaimed on waivers and becoming a free agent, according to multiple reports.

Harrison’s deal, at $1 million for an entire season, will pay him a prorated base salary of $58,824, per sports contract website spotrac.com. He will be eligible to play in the Patriots’ regular-season finale against the New York Jets on Sunday and the playoffs.

The Steelers released the 39-year-old linebacker on Saturday to provide room for the return of right tackle Marcus Gilbert from suspension.

To make room for Harrison on the roster, the Patriots released linebacker Trevor Reilly.

- - -

DeMarco Murray has a chance to be on the field when the Tennessee Titans face the Jacksonville Jaguars in Sunday’s important contest. The Titans can clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Jaguars and hope to have the veteran running back, who injured his right knee during last Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams.

An MRI exam confirmed that Murray sprained his lateral collateral ligament in the knee but coach Mike Mularkey said Murray may be able to tolerate the pain.

- - -

Count Tom Brady among those who are impressed by the strong performance of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

Garoppolo has guided the 49ers to a 4-0 mark in his first four starts.

“He’s done a great job. You go in there and get the opportunity to play and win games, that’s what we’re all here for,” Brady said in his weekly interview on sports radio WEEI.

“It was good to see, and good for them to beat Jacksonville (Sunday). That certainly helped us. I‘m really happy for Jimmy. He’s worked really hard and it shows up when he goes out there and plays really well.”

The 49ers acquired Garoppolo from the Patriots for a second-round pick in the 2018 draft in October.- - -

Buffalo Bills and Sabres owner Terry Pegula took aim at the NFL while speaking on his Buffalo Sabres-produced radio program.

Pegula vented his frustration at the NFL for its ruling to reverse a touchdown reception by wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin in the first half of Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots.

“They obviously weren’t looking at the same television the rest of the country was looking at, were they?” Pegula said.

”You know what, you can probably find somebody in this country that disagrees (with the catch), and I know one guy would be (NFL Senior VP of Officiating) Al Riveron sitting in New York City.

“But everybody I talked to -- and they’re not Bills fans and they’re not necessarily anti-Patriots -- they’re all baffled by that call, which just wasn’t consistent with what replay (should be).”

Dec 24, 2017; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans running back DeMarco Murray (29) is injured during the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

- - -

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Damiere Byrd will head to injured reserve with a lower-leg injury, coach Ron Rivera said.

Byrd scored on a franchise-best 103-yard kickoff return in Sunday’s victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 24-year-old was carted to the locker room just after halftime.

- - -

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jaylen Hill will miss the remainder of the season and the team’s potential playoff games after sustaining an ACL and MCL tear, coach John Harbaugh announced.

Hill was injured in Baltimore’s 23-16 win over Indianapolis on Saturday.

Slideshow (3 Images)

- - -

Quarterback Paxton Lynch will get the start for the Denver Broncos in their season finale against the Kansas City Chiefs, coach Vance Joseph said.

Lynch was unable to play in Sunday’s 27-11 loss to the Washington Redskins due to an ankle injury. The former first-round pick, however, was deemed healthy enough to get the nod as the team takes an eye to the future.

- - -

Washington Redskins nose tackle Ziggy Hood will miss the team’s season finale against the New York Giants with a fractured elbow, coach Jay Gruden announced.

Hood sustained the injury during the first half of Sunday’s 27-11 victory over the Denver Broncos.

- - -

The New York Giants placed safety Landon Collins on injured reserve.

Collins sustained a fractured forearm while tackling D.J. Foster in the second quarter of Sunday’s 23-0 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

- - -

Arizona Cardinals placed safety Antoine Bethea on injured reserve and elevated linebacker Edmond Robinson from the practice squad to the active roster.

Bethea tore his pectoral muscle during Sunday’s 23-0 win over the New York Giants.