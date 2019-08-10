NFL roundup: Backup QBs lead Steelers past Bucs

With Ben Roethlisberger sitting out the Steelers’ preseason opener, Mason Rudolph threw two touchdown passes and rookie Devlin Hodges added a scoring strike as host Pittsburgh beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 30-28 on Friday.

Aug 9, 2019; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) passes against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Dobbs started at quarterback for Pittsburgh and completed 5 of 8 passes for 85 yards. Rudolph followed, going 5 of 8 for 91 yards. Hodges then hit on 8 of 14 passes for 79 yards.

For the Buccaneers, Jameis Winston played one series and led an 81-yard touchdown drive. He finished 5 of 6 for 40 yards, including a 9-yard TD pass to Chris Godwin.

After Blaine Gabbert entered and went 6 of 8 for 50 yards, Robert Griffin III piled up big passing numbers: 26 of 43 for 330 yards and a touchdown.

Tampa Bay running back Dare Ogunbowale’s second touchdown run of the game, a 1-yarder with 10 seconds left, gave the Buccaneers a chance to tie with a two-point conversion. However, Griffin’s pass for Ogunbowale was incomplete.

Vikings 34, Saints 25

Kirk Cousins capped his lone drive with a 1-yard touchdown pass to rookie running back Alexander Mattison, leading Minnesota to a victory at New Orleans.

Cousins completed all four of his passes for a total of 65 yards. Sean Mannion came on and went 7 of 13 for 102 yards and a score. Minnesota’s Mike Boone ran for a 64-yard touchdown, putting the game away in the fourth quarter.

With Saints quarterback Drew Brees taking the night off, Teddy Bridgewater hit on 14 of 19 passes for 134 yards and a touchdown. Taysom Hill threw for a score and a had a pass intercepted while going 8 of 14 for 80 yards.

New Orleans kicker Wil Lutz was 4-for-4 on field-goal attempts, including a 52-yarder.

