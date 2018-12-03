NFL roundup: Chargers overtake Steelers

Rookie Michael Badgley kicked a 29-yard field goal with no time left Sunday night to give the visiting Los Angeles Chargers a 33-30 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Dec 2, 2018; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; San Diego Chargers kicker Michael Badgley (4) is congratulated after kicking the game-winning field goal to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 33-30 at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

At the game’s end, Badgley missed a 39-yard attempt and had a 34-yard try blocked, both with no time left, but the Steelers were offside both times.

The Chargers (9-3) erased a 16-point halftime deficit to win for the eighth time in nine games. The Steelers (7-4-1) have lost two straight following a six-game win streak.

Philip Rivers threw for 299 yards and two touchdowns for the Chargers. Ben Roethlisberger passed for 281 yards for Pittsburgh, with scoring passes to Antonio Brown (10 catches, 154 yards) and Jaylen Samuels, and James Conner ran for two touchdowns before leaving in the fourth quarter with a lower right leg injury.

Cardinals 20, Packers 17

Green Bay’s home loss to Arizona cost coach Mike McCarthy his job. The Packers (4-7-1) fell at Lambeau Field despite being 14-point favorites over the Cardinals (3-9).

Josh Rosen led the Cardinals to the go-ahead field goal, a 44-yarder by Zane Gonzalez, with 1:41 remaining. On third-and-23 earlier in the drive, Rosen scrambled to his right and found timeless veteran Larry Fitzgerald, who made a diving, 32-yard reception.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers subsequently converted a fourth-and-5 with a 7-yard pass to Jimmy Graham, moved the chains with a completion to Robert Tonyan and gained 11 on a scramble. That got the Packers into field-goal range, but Mason Crosby was wide right from 49 yards out as time expired.

Rams 30, Lions 16

Todd Gurley rushed for 132 yards and two touchdowns as Los Angeles clinched the NFC West title by pulling away from host Detroit.

Jared Goff completed 17 of 33 passes for 207 yards and a touchdown for the Rams (11-1) while getting picked off once. Robert Woods caught five passes for 67 yards and a score.

Matthew Stafford completed 20 of 33 passes for 245 yards with a touchdown and an interception for the Lions (4-8).

Patriots 24, Vikings 10

Tom Brady threw for 311 yards and the tiebreaking touchdown as New England retained the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoff picture by subduing Minnesota in Foxborough, Mass.

Brady, who completed 24 of 32 passes, found Josh Gordon over the middle for a 24-yard scoring strike with 35 seconds left in the third quarter that made it 17-10. James Develin added his second short scoring run on the next drive for the Patriots (9-3), going 2 yards with 10:54 remaining in the game to set the final margin.

Kirk Cousins completed 32 of 44 passes but for just 201 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions for Minnesota (6-5-1).

Texans 29, Browns 13

Ka’imi Fairbairn kicked five field goals, and host Houston converted all three Baker Mayfield interceptions into points in a victory over Cleveland.

The Texans (9-3) extended their franchise-best winning streak to nine games by capitalizing on the Browns’ error-prone rookie quarterback. By the time Mayfield engineered a 75-yard touchdown drive to open the second half, the Browns (4-7-1) trailed 23-0.

Deshaun Watson completed his opening 11 pass attempts as Houston scored to conclude its first two possessions. Watson passed for 224 yards but was sacked four times. Mayfield opened the second half 10 of 10 for 219 yards and finished 29 of 43 for 397 passing yards and a touchdown pass.

Giants 30, Bears 27 (OT)

Odell Beckham Jr. threw one touchdown pass and caught another score, and New York held on for an overtime win over Chicago in East Rutherford, N.J.

Aldrick Rosas kicked a tiebreaking field goal from 44 yards on the Giants’ first possession of overtime. New York (4-8) then relied on its defense to stop the final drive from the Bears, who forced overtime by erasing a 10-point deficit in the final 75 seconds.

Adam Shaheen, Akiem Hicks and Anthony Miller scored touchdowns for Chicago (8-4), which had its winning streak snapped at five games. Tarik Cohen took the ball on a reverse and tossed a 1-yard touchdown pass to Miller to even the score on the final play of regulation.

Seahawks 43, 49ers 16

Russell Wilson threw four touchdown passes, and Bobby Wagner returned an interception 98 yards for a score as Seattle defeated visiting San Francisco.

The Seahawks (7-5) won their third straight game while the 49ers (2-10) took their third consecutive loss.

Wilson completed 11 of 17 passes for 185 yards. The Seahawks, who have the league’s top rushing offense, added 168 yards on the ground. Chris Carson had 13 carries for 69 yards, and first-round draft pick Rashaad Penny had 65 yards and a touchdown on seven carries.

Buccaneers 24, Panthers 17

Jameis Winston threw two touchdown passes, and host Tampa Bay picked off four passes from Carolina’s Cam Newton.

Winston was 20 of 30 for 249 yards without an interception as the Buccaneers (5-7) avenged a November loss. The Panthers (6-6) lost their fourth game in a row and fell to 1-5 in road games.

Newton finished 28 of 41 for 300 yards and two touchdowns. It was his first four-interception game since his rookie season in 2011.

Chiefs 40, Raiders 33

Patrick Mahomes threw three touchdown passes in the first three quarters and a fourth with 1:54 remaining, allowing Kansas City to build a big lead and then hold off a late rally by host Oakland.

The Chiefs (10-2) put up 30 or more points for the 10th time this season and 40-plus for a fifth time en route to their AFC-best 10th win. Oakland (2-10) joined San Francisco as the NFL’s first 10-loss teams.

Mahomes threw 3- and 6-yard touchdown passes to Travis Kelce and a 13-yarder to Demetrius Harris, the latter building a 33-16 lead with four seconds remaining in the third period. Derek Carr connected on a pair of fourth-quarter TD passes to get Oakland within 33-30 with 6:46 to play before Mahomes drove the Chiefs 75 yards in 10 plays for the clinching score, a 2-yard TD pass to Chris Conley.

Ravens 26, Falcons 16

Baltimore held host Atlanta to 131 net yards and improved to 3-0 with rookie Lamar Jackson at quarterback. Jackson had a 13-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and finished with 125 yards passing and 75 rushing despite missing a good part of the third quarter while being evaluated for a possible concussion.

Tavon Young returned a Matt Ryan fumble on a sack 11 yards for a clinching touchdown midway in the fourth quarter, shortly after Justin Tucker had hit from 47 yards for his fourth field goal of the game.

Baltimore (7-5) rushed for 207 yards while holding Atlanta to 34 on the ground. The Falcons (4-8) took their fourth straight loss.

Titans 26, Jets 22

Corey Davis caught an 11-yard touchdown pass from Marcus Mariota with 36 seconds remaining as Tennessee rallied from a 16-point deficit to beat New York in Nashville, Tenn.

Mariota completed 20 of 35 passes for 282 yards, two touchdowns and one interception for the Titans (6-6), who snapped a two-game slide. Malcolm Butler sealed the win with an interception with 21 seconds left, and Ryan Succop kicked two fourth-quarter field goals.

Jason Myers kicked five field goals and Trumaine Johnson returned an interception for a touchdown for the Jets (3-9), who lost their sixth consecutive game.

Dolphins 21, Bills 17

Ryan Tannehill tossed three touchdown passes to lead Miami to a win over Buffalo in Miami Gardens, Fla. Former Dolphins tight end Charles Clay dropped a low throw in the end zone with 53 seconds left that would’ve given Buffalo a 23-21 lead.

The Dolphins (6-6) scored the go-ahead touchdown with 8:42 left in the fourth quarter on Tannehill’s 13-yard TD pass to Kenny Stills, who cut across the back of the end zone, running right to left.

Buffalo (4-8) had its two-game win streak snapped despite an impressive game by rookie quarterback Josh Allen, who threw for 231 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a game-high 135 yards.

Broncos 24, Bengals 10

Phillip Lindsay ran for 157 yards and two scores, fellow rookie Courtland Sutton caught a touchdown pass, and Denver won at Cincinnati.

Case Keenum had just 151 yards passing but led Denver (6-6) to its third straight win and kept the team’s playoff hopes alive.

The Bengals’ Jeff Driskel passed for 236 yards, one touchdown and an interception in his first NFL start. Driskel stepped in for Andy Dalton, who sustained a season-ending thumb injury last week. Cincinnati (5-7) has lost four in a row and six of its last seven.

Jaguars 6, Colts 0

Josh Lambo kicked two field goals, and host Jacksonville’s defense shut down Andrew Luck and the Indianapolis offense.

The Jaguars (4-8) ended a seven-game losing streak at the end of a week that began with the firing of offensive coordinator Nathan Hackett and the benching of quarterback Blake Bortles. The changes, which included quarterbacks coach Scott Milanovich taking over the play calling and Cody Kessler replacing Bortles, didn’t produce much offense, but it didn’t matter.

The Colts (6-6) saw their five-game winning streak end thanks to Lambo. The Jaguars kicker put up a 30-yard field goal with 2:03 left in the first half and added a 37-yarder with 11:42 left in the game.

