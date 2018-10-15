NFL roundup: Gurley tops 200 yards as Rams edge Broncos

Todd Gurley rushed for two touchdowns and a career-best 208 yards on 28 carries as the visiting Los Angeles Rams remained undefeated, holding on for a 23-20 victory Sunday afternoon over the Denver Broncos.

Oct 14, 2018; Denver, CO, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley II (30) carries the ball towards the end zone in the third quarter against the Denver Broncos at Broncos Stadium at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Rams improved to 6-0, their best start since the 2001 St. Louis Rams won their first six games on their way to a berth in Super Bowl XXXVI.

Rams quarterback Jared Goff completed 14 of 28 passes for 201 yards but did not have a TD pass, posting modest numbers during one of the coldest October games in Broncos’ history. With temperatures at 23 degrees at kickoff, it was the coldest October game at Denver since 1969.

Broncos quarterback Case Keenum was 25 of 41 for 322 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. Denver dropped its fourth consecutive game after opening the season 2-0. Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders caught seven passes for 115 yards and a touchdown.

Ravens 21, Titans 0

Baltimore set a franchise record with 11 sacks, one sack shy of the NFL record, and Alex Collins scored two touchdowns as Baltimore shut out Tennessee in Nashville, Tenn.

The Ravens (4-2) outgained the Titans 361-106. Tennessee (3-3) converted just one of 10 third downs, and all nine of its possessions ended in punts.

Joe Flacco completed 25 of 37 passes for 238 yards, one interception and a touchdown pass to Michael Crabtree, who had six catches for 93 yards. Collins finished with 54 yards on 19 carries.

Steelers 28, Bengals 21

Ben Roethlisberger threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to Antonio Brown with 10 seconds remaining for the game-winning score to lift Pittsburgh to victory in Cincinnati.

Cincinnati (4-2), which has now lost to Pittsburgh seven straight times, including playoff matchups, took a 21-20 lead with 1:18 remaining on a 4-yard touchdown run by Joe Mixon, but the Bengals left too much time for the Steelers (3-2-1).

Roethlisberger was 32-of-46 passing for 369 yards to lead Pittsburgh, while Andy Dalton was 26-of-42 for 229 yards and two touchdowns for the Bengals.

Cowboys 40, Jaguars 7

Quarterback Dak Prescott threw for two touchdowns and ran for a third as host Dallas Cowboys embarrassed Jacksonville in Arlington, Texas.

Prescott completed 17 of 27 passes for 183 yards while rushing for a career-high 82 yards on 11 carries. Running back Ezekiel Elliott pounded out 106 yards and a score on 24 carries, while wide receiver Cole Beasley torched the heralded Jacksonville secondary for nine catches, 101 yards and two touchdowns.

Oct 14, 2018; Nashville, TN, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Chris Moore (10) carries the ball against Tennessee Titans defensive back Dane Cruikshank (29) during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Baltimore won 21-0. Mandatory Credit: Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports

Kicker Brett Maher added four field goals, including a career-high 55-yarder in the fourth quarter, for Dallas (3-3). The Cowboys sit a half-game behind first-place Washington (3-2) in the NFC East.

Vikings 27, Cardinals 17

Latavius Murray rushed for 155 yards on 24 carries and a touchdown and Kirk Cousins had passing and rushing touchdowns as Minnesota downed Arizona in Minneapolis.

Cousins completed 24 of 34 passes for 233 yards. Adam Thielen caught 11 passes for 123 yards and a score for the Vikings (3-2-1).

Cardinals rookie Josh Rosen completed 21 of 31 passes for 240 yards and was picked off once. David Johnson gained 55 yards on 18 carries with one touchdown, Christian Kirk caught six passes for 77 yards and safety Budda Baker scored on a 36-yard fumble return for Arizona (1-5).

Redskins 23, Panthers 17

Alex Smith threw for two touchdowns and host Washington made a final defensive stand to defeat mistake-prone Carolina at FedEx Field in Landover, Md.

The Panthers (3-2), who never led and were attempting to match the franchise’s biggest comeback by digging out of a 17-point hole, reached the Washington 16-yard line in the final minute before turning the ball over on downs with three straight incompletions.

Smith completed 21 of 36 passes for 163 yards for the Redskins (3-2), who were fresh off the losing end of a throttling Monday night in New Orleans. panthers quarterback Cam Newton was 27-for-40 for 275 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

Falcons 34, Buccaneers 29

Host Atlanta overcame four touchdown passes by Jameis Winston in his first start of the season and held on to defeat Tampa Bay, snapping a three-game losing streak.

Matt Bryant kicked a 57-yard field goal for the Falcons (2-4) with 70 seconds left while hurting his leg, and a desperation lateral by the Bucs (2-3) went out of bounds inside the 10-yard line as time expired at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Matt Ryan threw three touchdowns passes, including a 6-yarder to Tevin Coleman with 6:28 left, but Winston teamed with Peyton Barber on a 5-yard score with 3:47 remaining. Winston, suspended for the first three games and the backup in Week 4, completed 30 of 41 passes for 395 yards. He was intercepted twice.

Chargers 38, Browns 14

Quarterback Philip Rivers threw for two touchdowns and Melvin Gordon ran for three scores as Los Angeles shut down host Cleveland.

The Chargers’ offense confused the Browns with reverses, misdirection and pinpoint passing, handing Cleveland (2-3-1) its first loss at home this season.

The Chargers’ defense harassed rookie Baker Mayfield and shut down the NFL’s second-leading rushing attack. Los Angeles (4-2) compiled 449 total yards, including 246 on the ground.

Seahawks 27, Raiders 3

Russell Wilson threw for three touchdowns and the Seattle defense forced two fumbles by Oakland quarterback Derek Carr in the victory in London.

With 84,922 in attendance, the largest crowd in the history of NFL football at Wembley Stadium, Wilson connected with Jaron Brown for a 5-yard score in the first quarter, David Moore from 19 yards out in the second and Tyler Lockett for 10 yards in the fourth, sending Seattle (3-3) to its third win in its last four games.

Under constant pressure from a Seahawks defense that recorded six sacks, Carr threw for just 142 yards, and Marshawn Lynch was limited to 45 yards on the ground against his old team, as Oakland (1-5) lost its fifth straight.

Texans 20, Bills 13

Johnathan Joseph returned a late interception for a touchdown as host Houston topped Buffalo.

Joseph picked off a pass by Bills backup quarterback Nathan Peterman, who replaced injured starter Josh Allen (elbow) late in the third quarter. The pass was intended for Kelvin Benjamin, and Joseph scooted 28 yards into the end zone to seal the win for the Texans (3-3).

Houston had blown a 10-point lead and needed Ka’imi Fairbairn’s 27-yard field goal to pull even 14 seconds earlier at the 1:34 mark of the fourth quarter. Peterman tossed a pair of interceptions after his 16-yard touchdown pass to Zay Jones gave the Bills (2-4) a 13-10 lead with 13:00 left.

Jets 42, Colts 34

Sam Darnold became the first New York rookie quarterback since Joe Namath to throw multiple touchdown passes in consecutive games, and kicker Jason Myers booted a team-record seven field goals in a 42-34 win over visiting Indianapolis.

The Jets (3-3) have won the first two of three consecutive games at MetLife Stadium. The Colts (1-5) have lost four straight.

Darnold was 24-of-30 for 280 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. His scores — a 7-yard pass to Terrelle Pryor in the second quarter and a 32-yarder to Chris Herndon in the third quarter — opened and closed a run of 20 straight unanswered points by the Jets, who led by at least six points the rest of the way.

Dolphins 31, Bears 28 (OT)

Rookie Jason Sanders kicked a 47-yard field goal as time expired in overtime as host Miami defeated Chicago.

Miami (4-2), playing without injured starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill, snapped a two-game losing streak. Chicago (3-2) blew leads of eight and seven points in the fourth quarter and had its three-game win streak broken.

The Bears, who have not allowed a rushing touchdown all season, appeared set to lose the game and that distinction until Kenyan Drake was stripped of the ball at the goal line by Akiem Hicks in overtime. Eddie Goldman recovered in the end zone for a touchback.

