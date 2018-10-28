NFL roundup: Mahomes, KC continue AFC West dominance

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes continued his torrid pace, passing for 303 yards and four touchdowns Sunday as the Kansas City Chiefs downed the visiting Denver Broncos 30-23.

The win was the Chiefs’ 19th in their last 21 matchups against AFC West opponents, as the division leaders improved to 7-1 with their seventh straight win against the Broncos (3-5). After going three-and-out on its first drive, Kansas City scored on five consecutive possessions.

The 300-yard aerial performance was the seventh straight for Mahomes, who padded his TD count to 26, best in the NFL, and went 24 of 34. Receiver Sammy Watkins caught eight passes for 107 yards and two scores.

Broncos quarterback Case Keenum was sacked five times, including three times by linebacker Dee Ford. Keenum finished with 262 yards passing, going 23 of 34. Running backs Phillip Lindsay and Devontae Booker added 95 and 78 yards rushing, respectively, as Denver generated 411 yards.

Steelers 33, Browns 18

James Conner ran for 146 yards and two touchdowns, and Ben Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown hooked up for two scores through the air as Pittsburgh overcame a slow start to down visiting Cleveland.

Roethlisberger passed for 257 yards for Pittsburgh (4-2-1). Baker Mayfield threw for 180 yards with touchdowns to Antonio Callaway and Seth DeValve for Cleveland (2-5-1).

Cleveland scored on its game-opening possession for the first time this season, on Greg Joseph’s 34-yard field goal. He added a 45-yarder with 2:34 left in the opening quarter to make it 6-0, but missed wide right 1:31 into the second quarter on a 41-yard attempt that would have made it 9-0. He also missed an extra-point attempt.

Bears 24, Jets 10

Mitchell Trubisky completed 16 of 29 passes for 220 yards and two touchdowns, and Chicago pulled away for a comfortable win over visiting New York.

Tarik Cohen and Anthony Miller each caught touchdown passes for the Bears, and Jordan Howard scored on the ground. Chicago (4-3) snapped a two-game losing streak and earned its first win in October.

Chris Herndon hauled in the lone touchdown for the Jets (3-5), who have dropped back-to-back games. Sam Darnold finished 14 of 29 for 153 yards and one touchdown.

Bengals 37, Buccaneers 34

Randy Bullock kicked a 44-yard field goal as time expired, lifting host Cincinnati over Tampa Bay, which benched quarterback Jameis Winston after his fourth interception.

Joe Mixon gained 123 yards on 21 carries, scoring on runs of 1 and 8 yards as Cincinnati (5-3) broke a two-game losing streak. Andy Dalton completed 21 of 34 passes for 280 yards, finding Tyler Boyd and A.J. Green for touchdown strikes of 9 and 17 yards, respectively.

The sailing wasn’t nearly as smooth for Winston, who was benched for backup Ryan Fitzpatrick after Jessie Bates returned Winston’s fourth interception 21 yards with 2:10 left in the third quarter for a score and put the Bucs (3-4) down 34-16. Fitzpatrick rallied Tampa Bay to a tie prior to Bullock’s winning boot.

Eagles 24, Jaguars 18

Carson Wentz threw three touchdowns and Philadelphia held off a charging Jacksonville to hang on for a win at Wembley Stadium in London.

Wentz completed 21 of 30 pass attempts for 286 yards and touchdown passes to Dallas Goedert, Wendell Smallwood and Zach Ertz as the Eagles (4-4) were victorious in their first trip to London.

The Jaguars (3-5) had won three straight times in London and had a chance late to potentially take the lead. But Blake Bortles’ pass on fourth-and-2 from the Jaguars’ 48-yard line with 3:41 left was incomplete.

Panthers 36, Ravens 21

Cam Newton threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as Carolina, buoyed by scoring drives of 99 and 85 yards, drubbed Baltimore in Charlotte, N.C.

Running back Christian McCaffrey scored two Carolina touchdowns as the Panthers (5-2) built on a franchise-best comeback victory a week earlier at Philadelphia. Newton completed 21 of 29 passes for 219 yards without an interception.

Joe Flacco was 22-for-39 for 192 yards with a touchdown pass and two interceptions for the Ravens (4-4). Backup quarterback Lamar Jackson threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Hayden Hurst with 1:02 left when the game was well out of hand.

Seahawks 28, Lions 14

Russell Wilson completed 14 of 17 passes for 248 yards and three touchdowns — and a perfect 158.3 passer rating — and Chris Carson rushed for 105 yards and a score as Seattle cruised in Detroit.

The Seahawks (4-3), who were coming off a bye, won for the fourth time in five games after an 0-2 start. The Lions (3-4) had won three of four entering Sunday.

Detroit’s Matthew Stafford was 27 of 40 for 310 yards and two touchdowns but committed two turnovers in the fourth quarter — a fumble while scrambling and an interception on first-and-goal with 3:08 remaining — to thwart a comeback bid.

Redskins 20, Giants 13

Adrian Peterson scored his first receiving touchdown since 2013 then added a late 64-yard TD run while the Washington defense sacked Eli Manning seven times in a divisional road win over New York.

Along with recording his sixth career touchdown reception late in the first quarter with a 7-yard catch on second-and-goal, Peterson rushed for 149 yards on 26 carries as Washington (5-2) won its third straight game since a blowout loss to New Orleans on Monday Night Football.

Manning has now been sacked 31 times — matching his total from last season and eight shy of his career high set in 2013. He finished 30-of-47 passing for 316 yards as the Giants (1-7) lost their fifth straight.

