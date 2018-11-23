NFL roundup: Saints win 10th straight

Drew Brees threw four touchdown passes, and the New Orleans defense forced four turnovers and suffocated the Atlanta running attack as the Saints won their league-best 10th consecutive game with a 31-17 victory over the visiting Falcons on Thursday night.

Nov 22, 2018; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) throws a touchdown pass against the Atlanta Falcons during the second quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Brees didn’t have to throw often — he completed 15 of 22 for 171 yards — because the Saints (10-1) controlled the ball on the ground with 150 yards, including 89 by Alvin Kamara and 52 by Mark Ingram II.

With the Falcons’ defense concentrating on trying to stop receiver Michael Thomas and Kamara, Brees’ four scoring passes went to four unheralded receivers: Tommylee Lewis for 28 yards, Austin Carr for 12, Dan Arnold for 25 and Keith Kirkwood for 5.

The improved New Orleans defense smothered the Atlanta running attack, allowing just 26 yards on 16 carries. The Saints also sacked Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan six times and forced five fumbles by Atlanta (4-7), recovering three, and intercepted Ryan once.

Cowboys 31, Redskins 23

Dak Prescott threw for a season-high 289 yards with two long scoring passes to Amari Cooper, and Dallas celebrated Thanksgiving by working its way into a tie for first place in the NFC East with a win over Washington in Arlington, Texas.

Prescott and Cooper connected for touchdowns on back-to-back drives in the third quarter — scores of 40 and 90 yards — to blow the game open for the Cowboys (6-5). Cooper had eight catches for 180 yards and the two touchdowns. Prescott finished 22 of 31 and rushed six times for 18 yards, and Ezekiel Elliott added 143 total yards.

Colt McCoy was intercepted three times and sacked three times for the Redskins (6-5). He completed 24 of 38 passes for 268 yards in his first week as starter since Alex Smith sustained a broken leg.

Bears 23, Lions 16

Eddie Jackson returned an interception 41 yards for the go-ahead touchdown with six minutes remaining, and Chicago held on for a victory at Detroit.

Bears quarterback Chase Daniel, who had not started a game since Dec. 28, 2014, when he played for Kansas City, completed 27 of 37 passes for 230 yards and two scoring passes. Daniel filled in for Mitchell Trubisky, who missed the game with a shoulder injury but is reportedly expected back in Week 13.

Tarik Cohen caught seven passes for 45 yards and a touchdown for the Bears (8-3), who won their fifth straight. Matthew Stafford completed 28 of 38 passes for 236 yards for Detroit (4-7), but threw two critical fourth-quarter interceptions.

—Field Level Media