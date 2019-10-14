NFL roundup: Watson, Texans hand Chiefs 2nd straight loss

Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson passed for 280 yards and accounted for three touchdowns Sunday as the Texans handled the Chiefs 31-24 at Kansas City, Mo., on Sunday.

Oct 13, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) warms up before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Watson and the Texans executed 83 plays, 36 more than Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs (4-2), who suffered a second straight defeat at home for the first time since 2015. Houston (4-2) rolled to 472 total yards, using six drives of 10 plays or more.

The Texans overcame three turnovers. Their decisive score, a 1-yard rush by Watson with 6:17 left, came on a 93-yard drive that lasted 8:32. Watson added 42 yards rushing.

Carlos Hyde, who was traded by the Chiefs in the preseason, paced a 192-yard rushing assault for Houston with 116 yards on 26 attempts. The Texans enjoyed a 19-minute, 36-second advantage in possession.

49ers 20, Rams 7

San Francisco remained the only unbeaten team in the NFC with a suffocating defensive performance on the road, shutting out defending NFC champion Los Angeles over the final 54 minutes.

Tevin Coleman and Jimmy Garoppolo plunged for short touchdowns, and Robbie Gould kicked a pair of field goals as the 49ers scored the game’s final 20 points en route to their first victory against an NFC West opponent this season. San Francisco is 5-0 for the first time since 1990.

Robert Woods scored on an 8-yard run for the Rams (3-3) in the game’s sixth minute, but the Los Angeles offense managed just 165 total yards, leading to a third consecutive defeat. The seven-point total was their lowest since their 13-3 loss to the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl in February.

Vikings 38, Eagles 20

Stefon Diggs caught three of Kirk Cousins’ four touchdown passes as Minnesota defeated visiting Philadelphia to get to 4-2.

Diggs, the subject of trade rumors over the last two weeks, had seven receptions for 167 yards in his first career three-touchdown effort. He became the first Viking with two touchdown catches of 50-plus yards in a game since Randy Moss in 2000.

Cousins had his second straight 300-yard game, finishing with 333 passing yards and one interception, which went off Diggs’ hands. Carson Wentz was 26 of 40 for 306 yards and two touchdowns and a pick for Philadelphia (3-3).

Jets 24, Cowboys 22

Sam Darnold made a winning return to the lineup, throwing for two touchdowns as New York earned its first victory of the season by holding off Dallas in East Rutherford, N.J.

The Jets, who scored just two offensive touchdowns in their first four games, avoided their first 0-5 start since 1996. Darnold, wearing a flak jacket to protect his midsection after a bout with mononucleosis, threw for 338 yards in his first game since the opener. Robby Anderson caught a 92-yard touchdown, and Le’Veon Bell rushed for 50 yards and a score.

The Cowboys (3-3) have lost three straight. Ezekiel Elliott rushed for 105 yards and a touchdown. Quarterback Dak Prescott’s 4-yard TD run with 43 seconds left pulled Dallas within 24-22, but the two-point conversion pass was broken up.

Steelers 24, Chargers 17

James Conner scored one touchdown on the ground and another through the air as visiting Pittsburgh (2-4) tripped up Los Angeles (2-4) in Carson, Calif.

Steelers quarterback Devlin “Duck” Hodges, an undrafted rookie third-stringer making his first career start because of injuries to Ben Roethlisberger and Mason Rudolph, was 15 of 20 passing for 132 yards, the scoring pass to Conner and an interception. Conner finished with 41 yards rushing, 78 receiving. Rookie linebacker Devin Bush scored on a fumble return and snagged an interception for Pittsburgh.

Los Angeles’ Philip Rivers, under pressure constantly, was 26 of 44 for 320 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Hunter Henry, who had 100 yards on eight receptions, caught both touchdowns.

Ravens 23, Bengals 17

Quarterback Lamar Jackson rushed for 152 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries and passed for 236 more yards as host Baltimore topped winless Cincinnati.

Jackson completed 21 of 33 pass attempts and did not have an interception. Mark Ingram added 52 rushing yards and a touchdown. Tight end Mark Andrews made six receptions for 99 yards for the Ravens (4-2).

Andy Dalton passed for 235 yards and scored a rushing touchdown for the Bengals (0-6). He also threw an interception and was sacked twice. Cincinnati was held to 33 yards rushing on 14 carries.

Cardinals 34, Falcons 33

Rookie Kyler Murray passed for 340 yards and a career-high three touchdowns, and David Johnson had 102 yards of total offense while scoring on a catch and a run as Arizona won its second straight with a victory over Atlanta in Glendale, Ariz.

Murray completed a 14-yard TD pass to Johnson with 5:18 left to break a tie at 27. Matt Ryan’s 12-yard scoring pass to Devonta Freeman with 1:53 remaining put the Falcons in position to tie, but Matt Bryant pushed the extra point attempt wide left.

The Cardinals (2-3-1) blew a 17-point third-quarter lead before Murray guided them to their second straight game-winning, fourth-quarter drive. Murray ran for 5 yards on third-and-5 with 1:38 remaining after the Falcons (1-5) used all their timeouts, enabling the Cardinals to run out the clock.

Seahawks 32, Browns 28

Chris Carson rushed for 124 yards, including the go-ahead touchdown with 3:30 remaining, as Seattle rallied from a 14-point deficit to win in Cleveland.

Russell Wilson completed 23 of 33 passes for 295 yards and two touchdowns for the Seahawks (5-1), who won for the fourth time by four or fewer points this season. Wilson set a franchise record for most consecutive passes without an interception at 207.

Cleveland’s Nick Chubb rushed for 122 yards and two touchdowns. Baker Mayfield, battling a hip injury, completed 22 of 37 passes for 249 yards and a touchdown — and also rushed for a score — but he threw three interceptions. Odell Beckham Jr. had six receptions for 101 yards for the Browns (2-4).

Saints 13, Jaguars 6

Teddy Bridgewater threw a 4-yard pass to Jared Cook for the game’s only touchdown early in the fourth quarter as visiting New Orleans beat Jacksonville for its fourth consecutive victory with Bridgewater starting in place of injured Drew Brees.

The Saints (5-1) swarmed Gardner Minshew II in their third consecutive standout performance. New Orleans limited Jacksonville to 226 total yards, the third consecutive opponent to finish with fewer than 260 yards.

Minshew completed 14 of 29 passes for 163 yards and an interception. Leonard Fournette rushed for 72 yards on 20 carries as the Jaguars (2-4) became the 32nd consecutive Saints opponent without a 100-yard rusher.

Panthers 37, Buccaneers 26

Christian McCaffrey and Curtis Samuel each scored two touchdowns, and Carolina benefited from six Jameis Winston turnovers in a victory against Tampa Bay at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

The Panthers avenged a September loss to the Bucs and pushed quarterback Kyle Allen’s record to 5-0 all-time as a starter.

Allen threw for two touchdowns, completing 20 of 32 passes for 227 yards without an interception. Carolina (4-2) has won four straight games with Allen as the quarterback since losing at home to Tampa Bay (2-4) in Week 2.

Broncos 16, Titans 0

Phillip Lindsay rushed for 70 yards and a score, and Denver’s defense had seven sacks and three interceptions in shutting down Tennessee.

Joe Flacco was 18 of 28 for 177 yards and an interception, and Courtland Sutton had four catches for 76 yards for the Broncos (2-4), who have won two in a row.

Denver held Titans running back Derrick Henry to 28 yards and intercepted Marcus Mariota twice before he was pulled from the game after going just 7 of 18 for 63 yards. Ryan Tannehill took over with 4:56 left in the third quarter and completed 13 of 16 passes for 144 yards and an interception.

Redskins 17, Dolphins 16

Case Keenum tossed two touchdown passes to rookie Terry McLaurin, and Adrian Peterson rushed for 118 yards as Washington held off host Miami in “The Winless Bowl.”

Slideshow (13 Images)

The Dolphins benched starting quarterback Josh Rosen after three quarters, trailing 17-3. Veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick rallied them to two scores, including an 11-yard touchdown to DeVante Parker with six seconds left. Miami (0-5) went for two points and the win, but running back Kenyan Drake dropped the pass.

Keenum completed 13 of 25 passes for 166 yards. McLaurin caught four passes for 100 yards, including a 25-yard touchdown in the second quarter and a 33-yard score in the third.

—Field Level Media