NFL transactions roundup: Notable names claimed, added to practice squads

With the 53-man roster limit deadline cleared, NFL teams on Sunday began scrambling to claim some of the more than 1,000 players off waivers.

Aug 29, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears defensive end Jonathan Bullard (90) sits on the bench during the first half against the Tennessee Titans at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

And for those players who cleared waivers, there are more than 300 practice squad spots up for grabs. Below is the latest on notable players claimed off waivers or added to practice squads around the NFL.

Arizona Cardinals: Among players claimed by the Cardinals are defensive end Jonathan Bullard, a third-round pick by Chicago in 2016 who had 62 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble in 46 games over three seasons, and offensive lineman Brett Toth. An offensive tackle, Toth made headlines earlier this month when the Department of Defense granted the recent West Point grad a waiver to delay the remainder of his military requirements to pursue an NFL career.

Carolina Panthers: Defensive end Bryan Cox Jr., son of the former All-Pro linebacker, was signed to the Panthers practice squad a day after the team cut him. Carolina also claimed receiver Ray-Ray McCloud from Buffalo after getting a look at him during joint practices with the Bills during camp.

Cincinnati Bengals: With Rodney Anderson out for the season, the Bengals added some running back depth by claiming Samaje Perine from the Redskins. Wide receiver Pharoh Cooper, who made the Pro Bowl as a returner in 2017 but has been cut by the Rams and Cardinals since then, was also claimed by Cincinnati.

Cleveland Browns: Linebacker Malik Jefferson, a third-round pick by Cincinnati in 2018, won’t have to leave Ohio to join his new employer. He played in only 12 games as a rookie last season and didn’t see much action this preseason. The Browns also claimed tight end Ricky Seals-Jones from Arizona and receiver Khadarel Hodge from the Los Angeles Rams.

Dallas Cowboys: After failing to make the Eagles final roster despite being selected in the fifth round by Philadelphia, quarterback Clayton Thorson is moving on to a different NFC East team, being signed to Dallas’ practice squad.

Denver Broncos: After cutting loose Kevin Hogan and leaving starting quarterback Joe Flacco with only injured rookie Drew Lock backing him up, Denver claimed Brandon Allen from the Rams. The team also added undrafted rookie Brett Rypien to the practice squad they cut him Saturday and he cleared waivers.

Indianapolis Colts: A day after cutting quarterback Phillip Walker, who showed some promise during the preseason, the Colts signed him to the practice squad. Indianapolis also claimed running back Quinton Flowers from the Bengals, three days after Flowers ran for 47 yards against the Colts in the preseason finale.

Los Angeles Chargers: With star running back Melvin Gordon holding out and reportedly seeking a trade partner, the Chargers scooped us Detrez Newsome and signed him to the practice squad after he cleared waivers following his release from the team Saturday.

New York Jets: The long, winding summer of Kaare Vedvik continues, with the Norwegian-born kicker now in the Big Apple. Less than three weeks ago, Minnesota sent a fifth-round pick to Baltimore for Vedvik, a player whom scouts said could win a job as a placekicker and/or a punter. Despite Vedvik making only 1 of 4 field-goal attempts in the preseason with Minnesota, the Jets think enough of him to release kicker Taylor Bertolet to make room for him. The Jets also claimed former Patriots receiver Braxton Berrios.

Oakland Raiders: One of the more heavily covered angles from Raiders camp on HBO’s “Hard Knocks” is the competition between Mike Glennon and Nathan Peterman to be David Carr’s backup at quarterback. Add DeShone Kizer to that mix after the team claimed the former Cleveland Brown and Green Bay Packer.

Philadelphia Eagles: After cutting fifth-round pick Clayton Thorson on Saturday, the Eagles passed on bringing him back to the practice squad and instead signed former Giants quarterback Kyle Lauletta. The 2018 fourth-round pick was cut loose by New York after failing to beat out veteran Alex Tanney.

Tennessee Titans: Quarterback Logan Woodside, whose path to the NFL included a tour in the now-defunct Alliance of American Football, was signed to the Titans’ practice squad after the team cut him a day earlier.

Washington Redskins: If you can’t beat them, pick up their leftovers? Losers of four straight to NFC East rival Philadelphia, the Redskins claimed running back Wendell Smallwood. The fourth-year back was second on the Eagles in rushing yards last season while leading all Philadelphia running backs with 28 receptions.

—Field Level Media