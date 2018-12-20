Reports: Rapper Travis Scott to perform at SB halftime

FILE PHOTO: 2018 MTV Video Music Awards - Show - Radio City Music Hall, New York, U.S., August 20, 2018 - Travis Scott performs a medley. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Rapper and six-time Grammy nominee Travis Scott will perform with headliner Maroon 5 during the Super Bowl LIII halftime show in Atlanta, TMZ and Rolling Stone reported Thursday.

Scott’s No. 1 single “Sicko Mode” was nominated for a Grammy for best rap performance and best rap song, and his latest album Astroworld also earned a Grammy nomination for best rap album.

Further, TMZ reports that Maroon 5 is in talks with Cardi B and Big Boi about possibly joining the halftime show on Feb. 3.

Scott has never performed with Maroon 5.

—Field Level Media