Reports: Rapper Travis Scott to perform at SB halftime

Rapper and six-time Grammy nominee Travis Scott will perform with headliner Maroon 5 during the Super Bowl LIII halftime show in Atlanta, TMZ and Rolling Stone reported Thursday.
Scott’s No. 1 single “Sicko Mode” was nominated for a Grammy for best rap performance and best rap song, and his latest album Astroworld also earned a Grammy nomination for best rap album.
Further, TMZ reports that Maroon 5 is in talks with Cardi B and Big Boi about possibly joining the halftime show on Feb. 3.
Scott has never performed with Maroon 5.
—Field Level Media